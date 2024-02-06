All sections
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Nielsen says Christmas had more viewing on streaming services than any day ever

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas marked a milestone in media history: more streaming than any day ever before, according to the Nielsen company.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Beyoncé, center, is joined by her daughter Blue Ivy, right, during a halftime performance in an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File))
FILE - Beyoncé, center, is joined by her daughter Blue Ivy, right, during a halftime performance in an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker, File))ASSOCIATED PRESS

Netflix streamed two NFL games on that day, with Beyonce appearing as the halftime entertainment when the Houston Texans hosted the Baltimore Ravens.

Roughly half of all viewing in the United States that holiday was on streaming services, said Nielsen, the measurement service which has followed the rise of streaming in relation to traditional TV viewing over the past decade.

It was the first day Nielsen has measured where streaming services exceeded 50 billion viewing minutes. While the football games were dominant, other services did well with holiday movies like “Elf” and “Home Alone.”

The second most-streamed day ever came two weeks later, when Prime Video showed an NFL Wild Card game on Prime Video.

