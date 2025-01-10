Nicolás Maduro is set to be Venezuela's president until 2031

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) —

President Nicolás Maduro will extend his increasingly repressive rule over Venezuela until 2031 when he is sworn in on Friday, despite credible evidence that his opponent won the latest election and following protests against his plan to serve a third six-year term.

On Thursday, as hundreds of anti-Maduro protesters took to the streets of the capital, Caracas, aides to opposition leader María Corina Machado said she was briefly detained by security forces and coerced into recording videos.

The popular former lawmaker, whom the government has barred from running for office, had emerged from months of hiding to join the rally to demand that opposition candidate Edmundo González be sworn in as president instead of Maduro.

Machado addressed the rally then left on a motorcycle with her security convoy. Machado's press team later announced on social media that security forces “violently intercepted” her convoy. Her aides then confirmed to The Associated Press that the opposition hardliner had been detained.

Leaders in the Americas and Europe condemned the government for suppressing opposition voices and demanded her release. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed his support for Machado and González.

“These freedom fighters should not be harmed, and MUST stay SAFE and ALIVE!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Maduro's supporters denied that Machado was arrested, saying government opponents were spreading fake news to generate an international crisis.

The brouhaha ahead of Maduro's inauguration adds to the litany of allegations of electoral fraud and brutal repression to silence dissent.