The NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles are losing two of their defensive disruptors who tormented Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams agreed to a deal with New England worth $26 million annually and edge rusher Josh Sweat is heading to the Arizona Cardinals on a four-year, $76.4 million contract, people with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press.

Williams and Sweat combined for 4 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the Eagles' 40-22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The NFL's 52-hour legal tampering period arrived Monday with a slew of stars getting big contracts following a weekend flurry that featured league MVP Josh Allen's record-setting $330 million extension and Myles Garrett set to become the highest-paid non-quarterback ever.

The QB carousel kept churning Monday with the Seattle Seahawks grabbing Sam Darnold (three years, $101.5 million) following his bounce-back season in Minnesota and Justin Fields landing with the New York Jets' ($40 million over two years) to replace Aaron Rodgers.

The terms of the deals are all according to people familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because teams generally don't announce contract terms and the deals can't be signed until Wednesday.

Among the other headliners were Carolina Panthers star Jaycee Horn, who became the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with a four-year, $100 million deal that includes $70 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers also agreed to terms with Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Along with Williams, who was considered the top free agent available this year, the New England Patriots also agreed to contracts with linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

The Washington Commanders made two big splashes, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (three years, $45 million) and acquiring standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Highest Paid

Allen’s deal includes $250 million guaranteed. That's an NFL record regardless of position. Meanwhile, Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Quarterback Carousel

Darnold went 14-2 in Minnesota before ending the season with back-to-back duds that contributed to the decision by the Vikings to let Darnold hit the open market and turn the team over to J.J. McCarthy, who was drafted 10th overall last year.

Aside from Darnold, who is heading to his fourth team in four seasons and his fifth franchise overall, two other veteran QBs are among the most intriguing names on the market: Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.