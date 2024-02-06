The Detroit Lions got their edge rusher. The injury-plagued Dallas Cowboys added a receiver. Other teams are still trying to make a deal.

Hours before the NFL's trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the NFC-leading Lions (7-1) acquired defensive end Za’Darius Smith from the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher helps fill the void created by the loss of star Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a leg injury.

The 2-7 Browns, already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to Detroit for a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

The Cowboys (3-5) agreed on a deal with Carolina (2-7) to acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a fourth-round pick next year, two people with knowledge of the trade told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the deal.

Mingo, a second-round pick last year, only has 12 receptions for 121 yards in nine games. He won't be catching passes from Dak Prescott for a while. Prescott is expected to miss several games with a hamstring injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals (4-5) added depth at running back, getting Khalil Herbert from Chicago (4-4) for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Herbert had just eight carries for 16 yards and one touchdown for the Bears.

The Chiefs (8-0), Bills (7-2), Ravens (6-3) and Jets (3-6) have already added playmakers, acquiring wide receivers over the past month. The Vikings (6-2) filled a big need on the offensive line last week and the Cardinals (5-4) got defensive help on Monday.

Several teams who could use an edge rusher include the Falcons (6-3), Broncos (5-4) and Vikings. The Texans (6-3), Packers (6-3), Rams (4-4) and Seahawks (4-5) have to be looking for offensive line depth.

A whopping nine teams have just two wins through Week 9, increasing their chances of being sellers.

Two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City has been a top buyer and could still be shopping. The Chiefs already added three-time All-Pro receiver D’Andre Hopkins and edge rusher Josh Esche.