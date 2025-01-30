BALTIMORE (AP) — The NFL will look into allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker behaved inappropriately toward massage therapists at four spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area, a league spokesman said.

The Baltimore Banner detailed the accusations in a lengthy report Thursday. The paper said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker's sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

Tucker is accused of exposing his genitals, brushing two therapists with his exposed penis and leaving what they believed to be semen on the massage table after three treatments, according to the Banner.

Tucker posted a statement on social media calling the allegations about him in the Banner story “unequivocally false.”

“In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact,” he said.

Tucker, 35, just finished his 13th season in the NFL, all with the Ravens. He's achieved stardom both league-wide and among Baltimore fans in a way that's rare for a kicker, and his 66-yard field goal in 2021 remains the longest successful kick in league history.