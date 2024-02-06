All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 21, 2024

NFL issues security alert to teams and the players' union following recent burglaries

The NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union on Thursday

ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 30-21. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 30-21. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union on Thursday following recent burglaries involving the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”

Law enforcement officials noted these groups target the homes on days the athletes have games. Players were told to take precautions and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of being targeted.

Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets, including attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in the neighborhood.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Burglars have entered through side doors, via balconies, or second-floor windows. They’ve targeted homes in secluded areas and focus on master bedrooms and closet areas.

Players were warned to avoid updating any social media with check-ins or daily activities until the end of the day. Posting expensive items on social media is discouraged.

The homes of Mahomes and Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show. The break-ins happened just before and the day of Kansas City’s 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, where Kelce’s superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 21
Trump has promised again to release the last JFK files. But ...
WorldNov. 21
Putin touts Russia's new missile and delivers a menacing war...
WorldNov. 21
Penn State wins trademark case over retailer's use of vintag...
WorldNov. 21
Several of Trump's Cabinet picks — and Trump himself — have ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who led US crackdown on cryptocurrencies, to step down
WorldNov. 21
SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who led US crackdown on cryptocurrencies, to step down
Brazilian police indict former President Bolsonaro and dozens of aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt
WorldNov. 21
Brazilian police indict former President Bolsonaro and dozens of aides in alleged 2022 coup attempt
The Latest: Matt Gaetz withdraws his name from consideration as Trump’s attorney general
WorldNov. 21
The Latest: Matt Gaetz withdraws his name from consideration as Trump’s attorney general
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general
WorldNov. 21
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general
What you need to know about the proposed measures designed to curb Google's search monopoly
WorldNov. 21
What you need to know about the proposed measures designed to curb Google's search monopoly
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Thursday, November 21, 2024
WorldNov. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Thursday, November 21, 2024
AP PHOTOS: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande cut a 'Wicked' swath around the world
WorldNov. 21
AP PHOTOS: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande cut a 'Wicked' swath around the world
Elon Musk's budget crusade could cause a constitutional clash in Trump's second term
WorldNov. 21
Elon Musk's budget crusade could cause a constitutional clash in Trump's second term
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy