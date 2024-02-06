IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL’s desire to become a global powerhouse is no secret. Nike is committed to helping the league continue expanding its worldwide reach.

The league and the apparel giant announced Wednesday a 10-year partnership extension. The NFL and Nike will focus on working together to grow the game’s global reach, increase participation, develop new talent, and expand the football fan base.

Nike, the world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel, has been the NFL’s exclusive provider of uniforms and sideline, practice and base layer apparel for all 32 NFL teams for 12 years.

“They’re a global brand, an iconic brand all over the world associated with great athletes, associated with great sports,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told The Associated Press. “They’re the kind of brand that I think, particularly in partnership with us, will be effective in trying to get kids to play the game on a global basis. (The partnership) brings credibility to some extent to both of us.”

Growing the sport internationally has become a priority for the NFL in recent years. The league worked hard to increase the popularity of flag football and pushed for its inclusion in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The league played five international games this season in Brazil, England and Germany. The first NFL regular-season game in Berlin will be played in 2025 and league executive Peter O'Reilly said playing in Germany annually is an expectation. The goal is to play eight international games next year. That number could eventually double, creating a scenario where all 32 teams could play an international game each year.

In December 2021, the NFL began awarding teams international home marketing rights in different countries. Giving teams access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization only helps build fan growth for the NFL.