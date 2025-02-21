All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 21, 2025

New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner, in a move aimed to improve player recruitment as the team tries to win its first World Series title since 2009.

AP News, Associated Press
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole takes part in pickoff drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole takes part in pickoff drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This is a 2025 photo of Devin Williams of the New York Yankees baseball team Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. This image reflects the Yankees active roster as of Feb. 18, 2025, when the photo was taken. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
FILE - This is a 2025 photo of Devin Williams of the New York Yankees baseball team Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. This image reflects the Yankees active roster as of Feb. 18, 2025, when the photo was taken. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after recording a save during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after recording a save during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees infielder Pablo Reyes runs around the bases during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees infielder Pablo Reyes runs around the bases during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, left, takes off running during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, left, takes off running during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. gestures as he runs sprints during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. gestures as he runs sprints during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Dominic Smith laughs as he takes part in base-running drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees' Dominic Smith laughs as he takes part in base-running drills during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner, in a move aimed to improve player recruitment as the team tries to win its first World Series title since 2009.

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team's spring training opener.

“My dad was in the military. He believed that a team should look in a disciplined manner," Hal Steinbrenner said during a news conference, flanked by general manager Brian Cashman. “Very important to my father, but again (for) my father, nothing is more important than winning and that's in the back of my mind.”

George Steinbrenner announced the facial policy during spring training in 1976, mandating no long hair or beards — mustaches were allowed. Players complied but some pushed boundaries by going unshaven or letting hair fall over their collars.

Hal Steinbrenner, who succeeded his father as controlling owner in November 2008, discussed the contemplated change with Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole in one-on-one meetings. Steinbrenner then issued a statement Friday morning that “we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward.”

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All-Star closer Devin Williams, acquired in an offseason trade from Milwaukee, had hair on his chin for his photo. Williams, eligible for free agency after this season, had a beard when he played for the Brewers.

“The New York Yankees are different,” Cashman said. “This is obviously a special place in baseball history. That logo has a lot of meaning behind it and we want our past and our present players to recognize that, and the future players to recognize that. So ultimately there’s still going to be things that we’re going to hold onto that are important for us, but I think as just Hal said more importantly is always trying to be championship-caliber franchise and chasing winning.”

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

George Steinbrenner, who bought the Yankees in 1973, died in 2010.

“I have nothing against long hair per se,” George Steinbrenner said in 1976, according to The New York Times. “But I’m trying to instill certain sense of order and discipline in the ballclub because I think discipline is important in an athlete.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 21
January home sales fall as high mortgage rates, prices freez...
WorldFeb. 21
Trump administration stalling medical evacuation for USAID s...
WorldFeb. 21
For Dominican baseball hopefuls, age fraud cases and a curve...
WorldFeb. 21
US envoy praises Zelenskyy after Trump's censure of the Ukra...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Closing arguments begin in the trial of the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie
WorldFeb. 21
Closing arguments begin in the trial of the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie
Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward
WorldFeb. 21
Federal judge allows Trump's mass firings of federal workers to move forward
Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks
WorldFeb. 21
Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump's 51st state remarks
Netanyahu slams 'cruel and malicious violation' of Gaza ceasefire deal over release of body
WorldFeb. 21
Netanyahu slams 'cruel and malicious violation' of Gaza ceasefire deal over release of body
Middle East latest: Netanyahu says body Hamas released was that of a woman from Gaza, not a hostage
WorldFeb. 21
Middle East latest: Netanyahu says body Hamas released was that of a woman from Gaza, not a hostage
French street artist Shuck One pays tribute to Black history at Pompidou Center in Paris
WorldFeb. 21
French street artist Shuck One pays tribute to Black history at Pompidou Center in Paris
How Trump's mass layoffs raise the risk of wildfires in the US West, according to fired workers
WorldFeb. 21
How Trump's mass layoffs raise the risk of wildfires in the US West, according to fired workers
Connor McDavid scores in OT to give Canada 3-2 win over United States in 4 Nations Face-Off final
WorldFeb. 21
Connor McDavid scores in OT to give Canada 3-2 win over United States in 4 Nations Face-Off final
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy