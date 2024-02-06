All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 26, 2024

New York to charge fossil fuel companies for damage from climate change

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Large fossil fuel companies would have to pay fees to help New York fight the effects of

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - A thick haze hangs over Manhattan in New York on July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
FILE - A thick haze hangs over Manhattan in New York on July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Large fossil fuel companies would have to pay fees to help New York fight the effects of climate change under a bill signed Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The new law requires companies responsible for substantial greenhouse gas emissions to pay into a state fund for infrastructure projects meant to repair or avoid future damage from climate change.

Lawmakers approved the bill earlier this year to force big oil and gas companies to contribute to the cost of repairs after extreme weather events and resiliency projects such as coastal wetland restoration and upgrades to roads, bridges and water drainage systems.

“The Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable," said state Sen. Liz Krueger, a Democrat who sponsored the bill.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The planet’s largest climate polluters bear a unique responsibility for creating the climate crisis, and they must pay their fair share to help regular New Yorkers deal with the consequences,” Krueger said.

The biggest emitters of greenhouse gases between 2000 and 2018 would be subjected to the fines.

The law won't start penalizing companies immediately. Instead, the state must come up with rules on how to identify responsible parties, notify companies of the fines and create a system to determine which infrastructure projects will be paid for by the fund. Legal challenges are expected.

“This type of legislation represents nothing more than a punitive new fee on American energy, and we are evaluating our options moving forward,” the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s top lobbying group, said in a statement.

New York's governor signed the measure months after Vermont put a similar law in place.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 26
An uneasy calm settles over Syrian city of Homs after outbre...
WorldDec. 26
Bad Bunny announces a new album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos'
WorldDec. 26
Israeli attorney general orders probe into report that alleg...
WorldDec. 26
NYC taxi driver was having a medical episode when he jumped ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ukraine's military intelligence says North Korean troops are suffering heavy battlefield losses
WorldDec. 26
Ukraine's military intelligence says North Korean troops are suffering heavy battlefield losses
The US says it pushed retraction of a famine warning for north Gaza. Aid groups express concern.
WorldDec. 26
The US says it pushed retraction of a famine warning for north Gaza. Aid groups express concern.
Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas, delaying holiday travel
WorldDec. 26
Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas, delaying holiday travel
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh, architect of economic reforms, dies aged 92
WorldDec. 26
India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh, architect of economic reforms, dies aged 92
Holiday shoppers increased spending by 3.8% despite higher prices
WorldDec. 26
Holiday shoppers increased spending by 3.8% despite higher prices
Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024
WorldDec. 26
Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024
Hwang Dong-hyuk on killing off his 'Squid Game' characters and wanting to work with Jake Gyllenhaal
WorldDec. 26
Hwang Dong-hyuk on killing off his 'Squid Game' characters and wanting to work with Jake Gyllenhaal
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
WorldDec. 26
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy