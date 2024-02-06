The New York Philharmonic is firing principal oboist Liang Wang and associate principal trumpet Matthew Muckey after their union decided not contest the decision, which followed renewed allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power.

The orchestra said Monday it issued a notice of non-reengagement to the two effective Sept. 21, 2025.

Wang and Muckey were fired in September 2018 following allegations of misconduct dating to 2010. Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians filed a grievance and the two were ordered reinstated in April 2020 by arbitrator Richard I. Bloch. Both men deny any wrongdoing.

New York Magazine in April detailed allegations and the two were placed on paid leave. They then sued the orchestra and the union.

Local 802's executive board said in a nine-page decision issued Tuesday that every member of the orchestra's nine-member dismissal review committee “expressed revulsion at the abuse of power and pattern of behavior.”

Philharmonic executive adviser Deborah Borda said 11 women made accusations against Wang and three against Muckey during the latest investigation.

“It found that both gentlemen had been involved in sexual abuse and rape as well as abuse of power,” Borda said. “This is all new information that came out and I think the reason is that people were afraid to speak up before and they are not now.”

Borda said some of the allegations were made by students.

“Matt Mackey has done nothing wrong,” said Steven J. Hyman, a lawyer for Muckey. “The fact that they’ve attempted to do this is of course violative of his rights. What’s appalling is that the union has agreed to it, and the impact of that is that it renders meaningless this most precious right that orchestra members have of tenure, which ensures that you have a career at the philharmonic and can only be terminated for just cause.”

Alan S. Lewis, a lawyer for Wang, called the union's decision “shameful.”

“Troublingly, the philharmonic has gone down the road of public character assassination instead of due process, throwing a lot of mud against the wall to see what sticks,” he wrote in an email to The Associated Press. Lewis described the most serious allegation against Wang involving a person unaffiliated with the orchestra and "with whom, more than a decade ago, Liang had a long-term consensual relationship.”