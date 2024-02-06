New York man finds mastodon jaw while gardening in his backyard

SCOTCHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scholars are hailing the discovery of a fossilized mastodon jaw discovered by a man who spotted two giant teeth while gardening at his upstate New York home this year.

The mastodon jaw and some other bone fragments were found in late September in a backyard near Scotchtown, a hamlet about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of New York City, officials from the New York State Museum said.

The owner of the backyard does not want to be identified, said Robert Feranec, the state museum's director of research and collections and curator of Ice Age animals.

The individual spotted what he first thought were baseballs, Feranec said Wednesday. “He picked them up and realized they were teeth,” he said.