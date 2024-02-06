UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — New York's governor says prison workers are being arrested today on murder charges in the death of an inmate who was beaten while handcuffed.

The beating of Robert Brooks by multiple officers at Marcy Correctional Facility in December was caught on body cameras, triggering widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the murder charges Thursday afternoon in a statement.

“Robert Brooks should be alive today. The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved. Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder and State Police are making arrests," the statement says.

The special prosecutor Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, appeared briefly before a state judge Thursday morning, ahead of an afternoon appearance where he is expected to detail the charges. Fitzpatrick had previously said he would not comment on the investigation until a grand jury had acted.

Body-camera video shows officers pummeling Brooks, whose hands are cuffed behind his back. Officers strike him in the chest with a shoe and lift him by the neck and drop him. The video recorded on the night of Dec. 9 has no sound, but the guards meting out the punishment and watching it appear unconcerned. Brooks, 43, died the next day.