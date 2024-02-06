New York City police were working Monday to identify the woman who died after being intentionally set on fire inside a stationary subway train as well as more information about a man, now in police custody, who is a “person of interest” in the crime.

Chief of Transit Joseph Gulotta said Sunday that questions about the suspect's background and whether the victim was homeless were all part of an active police investigation.

Transit police apprehended the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, after receiving a report from three high school students who had recognized the man. They had seen images of the suspect taken from surveillance and police body cam video and widely distributed by police.

“New Yorkers came through again,” said New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Sunday. She described the case as “one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being.”

Tisch said the suspect and the woman had been riding a subway train without any interaction between them to the end of the line in Brooklyn at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

After the train came to a stop, surveillance video from the subway car showed the man “calmly” walk up to the victim, who was seated motionless, possibly sleeping, and set her clothing on fire with what appeared to be a lighter. The woman’s clothing then “became fully engulfed in a matter of seconds,” Tisch said.

Police do not believe the two knew one another.

Officers on a routine patrol at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station smelled and saw smoke and discovered the woman on fire, standing in the middle of the subway car. After the fire was extinguished, emergency medical personnel declared the woman dead at the scene.