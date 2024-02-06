NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's interim police commissioner revealed late Saturday that federal authorities had executed search warrants at his homes.

Thomas Donlon, who became the interim commissioner just one week ago after the resignation of his predecessor, issued a statement on the search through the police department.

“On Friday, September 20, federal authorities executed search warrants at my residences. They took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department,” the statement said.

“This is not a department matter, and the department will not be commenting,” he added.

The statement did not address what the investigation was about, which federal authorities were involved or what “materials” had been seized.

The unexplained and surprising search comes as the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been reeling from other federal law enforcement investigations.

Just a week ago, the previous police commissioner, Edward Caban, resigned after federal authorities seized his electronic devices as part of an investigation that also involved his brother, a former police officer.