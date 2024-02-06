ROME (AP) — Pompeii, the ancient Roman city buried by ash and lava in 70 AD, has unearthed a new treasure -- a private bathhouse built 2,000 years ago, decorated with sumptuous mosaics and equipped with a series of hot, warm and cold rooms in the manner of a spa.

“We have here perhaps the largest thermal complex in a private house in Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park. “The members of the ruling class of Pompeii set up enormous spaces in their homes to host banquets.

“They had the function of creating consensus, promoting an election campaign, closing deals. It was an opportunity to show the wealth in which they lived and also to have a nice thermal treatment," he explained.