All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

New Pompeii excavation reveals a large private thermal complex built 2,000 years ago

ROME (AP) — Pompeii, the

AP News, Associated Press
A picture released by the Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, showing a private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archeological site. (Archeological Park of Pompeii Press Office Via AP, HO)
A picture released by the Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, showing a private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archeological site. (Archeological Park of Pompeii Press Office Via AP, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A picture released by the Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, showing a private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archeological site. (Archeological Park of Pompeii Press Office Via AP, HO)
A picture released by the Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, showing a private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archeological site. (Archeological Park of Pompeii Press Office Via AP, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A picture released by the Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, showing a private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archeological site. (Archeological Park of Pompeii Press Office Via AP, HO)
A picture released by the Pompeii Archeological Park Press Office, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, showing a private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archeological site. (Archeological Park of Pompeii Press Office Via AP, HO)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pompeii, the ancient Roman city buried by ash and lava in 70 AD, has unearthed a new treasure -- a private bathhouse built 2,000 years ago, decorated with sumptuous mosaics and equipped with a series of hot, warm and cold rooms in the manner of a spa.

“We have here perhaps the largest thermal complex in a private house in Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park. “The members of the ruling class of Pompeii set up enormous spaces in their homes to host banquets.

“They had the function of creating consensus, promoting an election campaign, closing deals. It was an opportunity to show the wealth in which they lived and also to have a nice thermal treatment," he explained.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The baths were unearthed in the so -called Regio IX, a large central area of Pompeii park still unexplored, where major archaeological excavations are revealing new aspects of Pompeians' daily life.

Recently, archeologists working in the same area found a bakery, a laundry shop, two villas and the bones of three people who died during the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which destroyed both the ancient Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

Zuchtriegel said wealthy habitants of Pompeii often used first to take a bath and then to have a banquet, so the private spa complex allowed to do that altogether inside the same house.

“There is room for about 30 people who could do the whole routine, and that could also be done in public baths. So there is the calidarium, a very warm environment and also a large tub with cold water,” he said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 17
Army expects to meet recruiting goals, in dramatic turnaroun...
WorldJan. 17
Tony Award-winning British actor Joan Plowright, widow of La...
WorldJan. 17
Presidents of Russia and Iran meet in the Kremlin ahead of s...
WorldJan. 17
'Juuuust a bit outside!' Uecker's acting and broadcasting ab...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Joan Plowright Obit
WorldJan. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Joan Plowright Obit
What lies ahead for South Korea's impeached president as investigators seek his arrest?
WorldJan. 17
What lies ahead for South Korea's impeached president as investigators seek his arrest?
Biden sets record by commuting sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted on nonviolent drug charges
WorldJan. 17
Biden sets record by commuting sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted on nonviolent drug charges
Israel's security cabinet convenes to approve deal to release hostages and pause the 15-month war
WorldJan. 17
Israel's security cabinet convenes to approve deal to release hostages and pause the 15-month war
3 lawyers for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are jailed by a Russian court
WorldJan. 17
3 lawyers for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are jailed by a Russian court
Australian Open in pictures: A collection of AP photos from the 1st week of the tennis major
WorldJan. 17
Australian Open in pictures: A collection of AP photos from the 1st week of the tennis major
Fetterman was elected to challenge convention. Now, he's challenging his fellow Democrats
WorldJan. 17
Fetterman was elected to challenge convention. Now, he's challenging his fellow Democrats
Kamala Harris made history as vice president. The rest didn't go as planned
WorldJan. 17
Kamala Harris made history as vice president. The rest didn't go as planned
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy