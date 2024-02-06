Three officers discharged weapons, police officials said at a news conference. Citing the ongoing investigation and pending litigation, they said they would not yet disclose how many shots Jabbar fired.

One of two officers standing next to the open door of Jabbar's truck has his gun raised, the bodycam of a third approaching officer shows. A muzzle flash is seen from inside the truck and a succession of shots rings out. Several officers run away and dive to the ground as Jabbar fires at them from close range.

The two officers next to the driver’s door both discharged their weapons, police said. A third officer in front of the truck and not visible in the video footage also discharged his weapon.