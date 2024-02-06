All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

New Orleans attacker fired at police before they shot and killed him, bodycam video shows

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Islamic State group-inspired attacker who killed 14 people in a truck rampage on New Year’s Day in New Orleans shot at police from inside his truck before officers fatally shot him, police bodycam footage released Friday shows.

JACK BROOK, Associated Press
A black flag with white lettering lies on the ground rolled up behind a pickup truck that a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and injuring a number of people, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2025. The FBI said they recovered an Islamic State group flag, which is black with white lettering, from the vehicle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A black flag with white lettering lies on the ground rolled up behind a pickup truck that a man drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and injuring a number of people, early Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, 2025. The FBI said they recovered an Islamic State group flag, which is black with white lettering, from the vehicle. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Islamic State group-inspired attacker who killed 14 people in a truck rampage on New Year’s Day in New Orleans shot at police from inside his truck before officers fatally shot him, police bodycam footage released Friday shows.

The footage presented to news outlets by New Orleans Police shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar shooting from behind an airbag as several officers surround his truck after it crashed into a crowd of revelers on the city's famed Bourbon Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Three officers discharged weapons, police officials said at a news conference. Citing the ongoing investigation and pending litigation, they said they would not yet disclose how many shots Jabbar fired.

One of two officers standing next to the open door of Jabbar's truck has his gun raised, the bodycam of a third approaching officer shows. A muzzle flash is seen from inside the truck and a succession of shots rings out. Several officers run away and dive to the ground as Jabbar fires at them from close range.

The two officers next to the driver’s door both discharged their weapons, police said. A third officer in front of the truck and not visible in the video footage also discharged his weapon.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 10
US finds no link between 'Havana syndrome' and foreign power...
WorldJan. 10
Judge extends Megan Thee Stallion’s protection order against...
WorldJan. 10
Lamar Jackson repeats and Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson...
WorldJan. 10
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for former New Jersey Se...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Anita Bryant, a popular singer who became known for opposition to gay rights, dead at age 84
WorldJan. 10
Anita Bryant, a popular singer who became known for opposition to gay rights, dead at age 84
TikTok could be banned this month. Here's what users can do to prepare
WorldJan. 10
TikTok could be banned this month. Here's what users can do to prepare
For Elton John, 'Never Too Late' isn't just a documentary and song — it is a life mantra
WorldJan. 10
For Elton John, 'Never Too Late' isn't just a documentary and song — it is a life mantra
'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina after traffic stop, authorities say
WorldJan. 10
'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina after traffic stop, authorities say
Biden administration extends temporary status for more than 200,000 from El Salvador for 18 months
WorldJan. 10
Biden administration extends temporary status for more than 200,000 from El Salvador for 18 months
In their own words: AP photographers explain how selected images capture warming world
WorldJan. 10
In their own words: AP photographers explain how selected images capture warming world
Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season
WorldJan. 10
Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season
Wildfires latest: 10 confirmed dead as firefighters work to contain blazes in Los Angeles area
WorldJan. 10
Wildfires latest: 10 confirmed dead as firefighters work to contain blazes in Los Angeles area
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy