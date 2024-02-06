WASHINGTON (AP) — Joining law enforcement officials to update the public in the hours after a man killed 14 people and injured dozens of others in New Orleans, Louisiana's junior Republican senator, John Kennedy, implored the FBI to “catch these people" — and then added one more eyebrow-raising request of the federal government.

“After we get to the bottom of this," he said, "they need to tell the American people the truth.”

The comment appeared to allude at least in part to an FBI official's erroneous assertion hours earlier that the Bourbon Street rampage was “not a terrorist event," a misstep the FBI tried to clean up with a follow-up statement that said the bureau was indeed investigating the Islamic State group-inspired attack as “an act of terrorism.”

But more broadly, the suggestion that federal officials might obscure the truth of the investigation, and Kennedy's warning that he would “raise fresh hell” if they did, reflected the uneasy position the FBI had already found itself in by the time of last week's attack: buffeted by suspicion and public criticism from lawmakers, especially allies of President-elect Donald Trump, and bracing for a leadership change expected to produce dramatic upheaval at the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency.

“When the rubber meets the road, what really matters is that even in spite of all of this noise — and that's all it is, is noise — the bureau goes about doing its job on a day-to-day basis,” said Frank Montoya Jr., a retired FBI senior official and a counterintelligence expert.

The attack by Shamsud-Din Jabbar that killed 14 took place in the waning days of the Biden administration and just over two weeks before FBI Director Christopher Wray plans to resign his position to make way for Trump's pick, Kash Patel. It follows a turbulent stretch in which the bureau has faced an escalating threat of international and domestic terrorism and has also been at at the center of politically explosive national security investigations involving both Trump and President Joe Biden that have put the FBI and Justice Department on the defensive and their decision-making under scrutiny.

The attack, the deadliest assault on U.S. soil in years inspired by the Islamic State group, is certain to make counterterrorism and national security core topics of discussion at Patel's yet-to-be-scheduled confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A former Justice Department national security prosecutor, Patel has appeared repeatedly on podcasts before he was selected as director, where he's spoken of his belief that the FBI needed a major overhaul. But he's been less specific about how as director he would protect the homeland.

One area he has discussed is significant reforms on how agents and analysts make use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act eavesdropping powers in national security investigations and has spoken also of a desire to break out the FBI’s “intel shops” from the rest of its crime-fighting activities.