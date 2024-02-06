ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Harry Potter fans eagerly anticipating the third attraction based on the popular book and movie franchise at Universal Orlando Resort found out Tuesday that the fictional setting for the ride will be the British Ministry of Magic.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is slated to debut May 22 as part of the opening of Universal's fourth theme park in Florida, Universal Epic Universe. Besides the Harry Potter ride, the new theme park will have themed areas based on Super Nintendo, the “How to Train Your Dragon” films and monster movies.

The two previous Harry Potter attractions at Universal Orlando Resort used Hogwarts castle and Gringotts Wizarding Bank as settings.