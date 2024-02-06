All sections
January 19, 2025

Netanyahu warns again that Gaza ceasefire will not begin until Hamas provides a hostage list

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas.

WAFAA SHURAFA, SAMY MAGDY and MELANIE LIDMAN, Associated Press
Demonstrators hold portraits of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a protest calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Demonstrators hold portraits of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a protest calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Palestinians walk along a street market in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians walk along a street market in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians build a tent at the Mawasi camp in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians build a tent at the Mawasi camp in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, gather calling for their released in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, gather calling for their released in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Demonstrators hold torches as they gather during a protest calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Demonstrators hold torches as they gather during a protest calling for the release of all hostages held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Balloons are released to mark the second birthday of hostage Kfir Bibas as demonstrators hold portraits of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a protest calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Balloons are released to mark the second birthday of hostage Kfir Bibas as demonstrators hold portraits of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip during a protest calling for their immediate release in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A view of a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A view of a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Two women walk through an installation simulating a tunnel in Gaza in an act of solidarity with hostages believed to be held underground by Hamas before a weekly demonstration calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Two women walk through an installation simulating a tunnel in Gaza in an act of solidarity with hostages believed to be held underground by Hamas before a weekly demonstration calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Palestinians walk along a central street at dusk in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians walk along a central street at dusk in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A market is seen through a window in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A market is seen through a window in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
The Mawasi tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
The Mawasi tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Jan. 18, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Majida Abu Jarad packs belongings as she prepares to go back to the family's home in the north, at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Majida Abu Jarad packs belongings as she prepares to go back to the family's home in the north, at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Majida Abu Jarad packs belongings as she prepares to go back to the family's home in the north, at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Majida Abu Jarad packs belongings as she prepares to go back to the family's home in the north, at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

He reiterated the warning in a statement barely an hour before the ceasefire was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons.” It said in a statement that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.

The exchange raised doubts about whether the ceasefire would begin as planned. Hamas is expected to release three hostages later on Sunday in exchange for scores of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, the first step in a long process aimed at winding down the 15-month war.

The 42-day first phase of the ceasefire should see a total of 33 hostages returned from Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and detainees released. Israeli forces should pull back into a buffer zone inside Gaza, and many displaced Palestinians should be able to return home. The devastated territory should also see a surge in humanitarian aid.

This is just the second ceasefire in the war, longer and more consequential than the weeklong pause over a year ago, with the potential to end the fighting for good.

Negotiations on the far more difficult second phase of this ceasefire should begin in just over two weeks. Major questions remain, including whether the war will resume after the six-week first phase and how the rest of the nearly 100 hostages in Gaza will be freed.

Israel’s Cabinet approved the ceasefire early Saturday in a rare session during the Jewish Sabbath, more than two days after mediators announced the deal. The warring sides were under pressure from both the outgoing Biden administration and President-elect Donald Trump to achieve a deal before the U.S. presidential inauguration on Monday.

The toll of the war has been immense, and new details on its scope will now emerge.

Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war killed over 1,200. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have died.

Some 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced. The United Nations says the health system, road network and other vital infrastructure have been badly damaged. Rebuilding – if the ceasefire reaches its final phase – will take several years at least. Major questions about Gaza’s future, political and otherwise, remain unresolved.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo and Lidman from Jerusalem.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

