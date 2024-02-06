All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Netanyahu says Cabinet won't meet over ceasefire until Hamas backs down from 'last minute crisis'

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday his Cabinet won’t meet to approve the agreement for

TIA GOLDENBERG, WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Thursday his Cabinet won’t meet to approve the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages until Hamas backs down from what it called a “last minute crisis.”

Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of reneging on parts of the agreement in an attempt “to extort last minute concessions.” It did not elaborate.

The Israeli Cabinet was set to ratify the deal Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced the deal on Wednesday. It would bring about the release of 33 hostages over the coming six weeks in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and an Israeli withdrawal from many parts of the territory.

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 48 people over the past day. In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires go into effect as a way to project strength.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the 48 bodies of people killed since midday Wednesday were brought to several hospitals. Around half of the dead were women and children, Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the ministry’s registration department, told The Associated Press.

He said the toll could increase as hospitals continue to update their records.

___

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip and Magdy from Cairo.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

