NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nelly brought his signature St. Louis swagger to a New Orleans institution, turning a nearly seven-decade-old restaurant into a Super Bowl week party.

The multi-Grammy winner packed Brennan’s on Friday night, delivering a hit-filled set at h.wood “Homecoming.” As fans rushed the stage, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and actor Jaleel White kicked back in the VIP area, while Flavor Flav enjoyed the show from a prime onstage spot.

Chainsmokers went on before Nelly, performing a number of their hits from “Closer” to “Roses.”

Before Nelly's appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set.