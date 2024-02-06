John Madden’s love of football and family came through the most on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, NBC will continue to honor Madden’s legacy when it opens its broadcast before the nightcap between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

The two-minute open features the original Madden Cruiser traveling from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, to Lambeau Field last week. It has remained in Green Bay and will also be featured during the game.

Lambeau Field was always one of Madden’s favorite stadiums, which made this year’s Thanksgiving game on NBC game even more special.

“It’s been unbelievable to see the way John’s legacy is still so important and prevalent,” said Ellie Wright, who produced the opening and was on the trip last week.

The idea of bringing the bus out of retirement first came up during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” production meetings in early June. Madden donated the Madden Cruiser to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Hall was all in on the idea of the cruiser taking one final ride around the Midwest. It is a featured attraction during enshrinement week activities, but most of the year, it is stored in a warehouse in northeast Ohio.

On its trip through the Midwest, the cruiser also went through Chicago, where it made a brief stop at Soldier Field and a Boys & Girls Club in Wisconsin before reaching Lambeau Field.

J.J. Johnson, who drove for Madden for the final six years of his broadcast career (2003-08), drove the cruiser last week and narrated the opening.

“As I was driving between locations, the crew would ask me questions, or I’d share stories, and it just brought back so many fond memories. And, for me, it’s honoring John in this way,” Johnson said.

After having a panic attack on a flight before calling a game at Tampa Bay in 1979, Madden would travel to games via train before Greyhound donated the first bus in 1987.

The first Madden Cruiser traveled more than 600,000 miles. It was replaced with an upgraded one in 1994 when Madden went from CBS to Fox.

There ended up being five Madden Cruisers. The Madden family has access to the last two, while the whereabouts of the other two are unknown.