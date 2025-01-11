All sections
January 11, 2025

NBA postpones Rockets vs. Hawks game because of winter storm

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks scheduled for Saturday has been postponed

AP News, Associated Press
A truck is jackknifed as another spins its wheels on a slushy offramp off Interstate 285 northeast of downtown in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
A truck is jackknifed as another spins its wheels on a slushy offramp off Interstate 285 northeast of downtown in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
/// A truck picks its way along a slushy Interstate 285 northeast of downtown in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
A truck picks its way along a slushy Interstate 285 northeast of downtown in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of a winter storm.

The NBA said the decision was made “to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.”

The league said a date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

A winter storm dumped snow and ice on the Atlanta area Friday and roads were expected to refreeze Saturday night.

Power outage numbers around Atlanta crept up Friday night as falling trees on power lines became a widespread issue. More than 110,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the Atlanta area.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

