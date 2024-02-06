All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 30, 2024

Native voters could swing US elections, but they're asking politicians: What have you done for us?

DILKON, Ariz. (AP) — Felix Ashley’s red Toyota sends a plume of dust billowing along the sloping hills and boulders he traverses hours every week to pump water – the same roadway voters walk miles every four years to cast their ballots in presidential elections.

BY MEGAN JANETSKY and RODRIGO ABD, Associated Press
A Navajo horsewoman carries a U.S. flag as she waits for the start of the Western Navajo Fair opening ceremony in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A Navajo horsewoman carries a U.S. flag as she waits for the start of the Western Navajo Fair opening ceremony in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajos gather for a "Get out the vote" or GOTV march in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona's 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajos gather for a "Get out the vote" or GOTV march in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona's 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Felix Ashley prepares to transfer the water he has collected from a pump located miles away, outside his home on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Nearly a third of Navajo Nation's homes like Ashley's don't have running water. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Felix Ashley prepares to transfer the water he has collected from a pump located miles away, outside his home on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Nearly a third of Navajo Nation's homes like Ashley's don't have running water. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buckets of water to use for flushing are stored in the bathroom of Hopi Rosalie Talahongva, in Mishongnovi, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Buckets of water to use for flushing are stored in the bathroom of Hopi Rosalie Talahongva, in Mishongnovi, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Storm clouds form on Highway 264, on the Navajo Nation, on the outskirts of Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Soaring unemployment and poverty has pushed young Navajos to leave their sacred lands in search of jobs. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Storm clouds form on Highway 264, on the Navajo Nation, on the outskirts of Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Soaring unemployment and poverty has pushed young Navajos to leave their sacred lands in search of jobs. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young Havasupai dancers prepare to perform a traditional dance welcoming Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Gallego hoped to connect with voters in the Havasupai reservation, which has only 156 registered voters, to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Young Havasupai dancers prepare to perform a traditional dance welcoming Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Gallego hoped to connect with voters in the Havasupai reservation, which has only 156 registered voters, to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A monument to the Navajo Code Talkers stands in front of the red sandstone arch of Window Rock, Ariz., outside the Navajo Nation government headquarters, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Native voters could swing US elections, but they're asking politicians: What have you done for us? (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A monument to the Navajo Code Talkers stands in front of the red sandstone arch of Window Rock, Ariz., outside the Navajo Nation government headquarters, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Native voters could swing US elections, but they're asking politicians: What have you done for us? (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Francine Bradley-Arthur poses for a photo in front of Freedom House, a grassroots pro-Trump campaign house she founded on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Friday, Oct 11, 2024. Bradley-Arthur, a former Democrat, said she began to campaign for Donald Trump, in part, because she felt Native communities often didn’t feel the payoff of longtime support for Democrats. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Francine Bradley-Arthur poses for a photo in front of Freedom House, a grassroots pro-Trump campaign house she founded on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Friday, Oct 11, 2024. Bradley-Arthur, a former Democrat, said she began to campaign for Donald Trump, in part, because she felt Native communities often didn’t feel the payoff of longtime support for Democrats. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo horsewomen circle pass a volleyball during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo horsewomen circle pass a volleyball during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Trump supporters eat dinner during a meeting at Freedom House on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Trump supporters eat dinner during a meeting at Freedom House on the Navajo Nation in Window Rock, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Felix Ashley drinks coffee while standing inside his home, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Ashley’s traverses hours every week to pump water – the same roadway voters walk miles every four years to cast their ballots in presidential elections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Felix Ashley drinks coffee while standing inside his home, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Ashley’s traverses hours every week to pump water – the same roadway voters walk miles every four years to cast their ballots in presidential elections. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo cowboys compete in a rodeo event during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo cowboys compete in a rodeo event during the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Richard Begay poses for a portrait while taking a break from herding his goats, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Richard Begay poses for a portrait while taking a break from herding his goats, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo goat herder Richard Begay places his gun in his holster as he prepares for his day, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Begay is up at 6 a.m. sharp to flip on conservative radio and sip coffee out of a mug reading "TRUMP. Best President Ever". (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo goat herder Richard Begay places his gun in his holster as he prepares for his day, on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Begay is up at 6 a.m. sharp to flip on conservative radio and sip coffee out of a mug reading "TRUMP. Best President Ever". (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Richard Begay herds his goats on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Richard Begay herds his goats on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Ariz., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo goat herder Richard Begay works on his computer inside his home on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo goat herder Richard Begay works on his computer inside his home on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Kathleen Begay places a crown on her daughter as they prepare to take part in a "Get out the vote" or GOTV march in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Kathleen Begay places a crown on her daughter as they prepare to take part in a "Get out the vote" or GOTV march in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman chooses campaign posters during a "Get out the vote" or GOTV event in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona's 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A woman chooses campaign posters during a "Get out the vote" or GOTV event in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona's 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ceremonial dancers wait to perform at a "Get out the vote" or GOTV event in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Ceremonial dancers wait to perform at a "Get out the vote" or GOTV event in a push for Native Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego treks through the Havasu Canyon, hoping to meet with members of the Havasupai tribe to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona, on the outskirts of Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego treks through the Havasu Canyon, hoping to meet with members of the Havasupai tribe to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona, on the outskirts of Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Havasupai tribal leaders Matthew Putesoy, left, and Thaddeus Wescogame, prepare to perform a ceremonial dance during the visit of Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Gallego hoped to connect with voters in the Havasupai reservation, which has only 156 registered voters, to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Havasupai tribal leaders Matthew Putesoy, left, and Thaddeus Wescogame, prepare to perform a ceremonial dance during the visit of Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Gallego hoped to connect with voters in the Havasupai reservation, which has only 156 registered voters, to fulfill a campaign pledge to visit all the Native American tribes in Arizona. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego meets with Havasupai tribal leaders in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The tribe is so rural that election authorities helicopter ballots and election supplies in and out of the canyon. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego meets with Havasupai tribal leaders in Supai, Ariz., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The tribe is so rural that election authorities helicopter ballots and election supplies in and out of the canyon. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hopi Rosalie Talahongva and husband Mervin Yoyetewa load firewood into the bed of their truck, in Flagstaff, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Hopi Rosalie Talahongva and husband Mervin Yoyetewa load firewood into the bed of their truck, in Flagstaff, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
First time voters gather at a "Get out the vote" or GOTV goat roping event on the Navajo Nation in Blue Gap, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
First time voters gather at a "Get out the vote" or GOTV goat roping event on the Navajo Nation in Blue Gap, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from exercising their right to vote until 1948. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo couples parade past in their traditional dress to compete in a dance contest, at the Western Navajo Fair, in Tuba City, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo couples parade past in their traditional dress to compete in a dance contest, at the Western Navajo Fair, in Tuba City, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Navajo woman waves as she campaigns for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in a caravan of Democratic-themed floats, at the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A Navajo woman waves as she campaigns for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in a caravan of Democratic-themed floats, at the Western Navajo Fair in Tuba City, Ariz., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Natives, which make up 5.2% of the state’s population, voted in big numbers for the Democratic party in 2020 and were credited with swinging the state blue for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Navajo Felix Ashley checks his post office box on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Arizona, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. This year, Native voters have turned into a powerful electoral force. But those same voters have long lacked basic things like running water and jobs on reservations, and have historically faced massive logistical barriers and voter suppression standing in their way of voting. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Navajo Felix Ashley checks his post office box on the Navajo Nation in Dilkon, Arizona, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. This year, Native voters have turned into a powerful electoral force. But those same voters have long lacked basic things like running water and jobs on reservations, and have historically faced massive logistical barriers and voter suppression standing in their way of voting. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Local organizer Maria Calamity instructs a resident on how to properly fill out a pledge card promising to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on the Navajo Nation in Ganado, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Local organizer Maria Calamity instructs a resident on how to properly fill out a pledge card promising to vote in the upcoming presidential election, on the Navajo Nation in Ganado, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. In the lead up to U.S. elections in November, Democrats and Republicans have flocked the furthest reaches of 22 Native American reservations in Arizona in a bid to court their votes. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DILKON, Ariz. (AP) — Felix Ashley’s red Toyota sends a plume of dust billowing along the sloping hills and boulders he traverses hours every week to pump water – the same roadway voters walk miles every four years to cast their ballots in presidential elections.

Here on this forgotten swath of the Navajo Nation, the largest Native American reservation in the United States, hardship is embedded into day-to-day life.

Nearly a third of homes like Ashley’s still don’t have running water. Soaring unemployment and poverty has pushed young Navajos, including most of Ashley’s children, to leave their sacred lands in search of jobs. Logistical and legal obstacles have long stood in the way of Arizona’s 420,000 Native citizens casting their vote.

“People lose trust in the government and they don’t – you don’t – care to vote anymore. People don’t get what they were promised,” said 70-year-old Ashley, who plans to vote for Harris.

Yet it is Native voters like him who could be key to winning Arizona and some of the most contested swing states in November. In 2020, Arizona voted for a Democratic president for the first time in decades, with President Joe Biden winning the race by around 10,500 votes.

Native Americans – who make up 5.2% of Arizona– saw a surge in turnout, voting in large numbers for the Democratic Party, according to a data analysis by the Associated Press.

The victory turned the heads of politicians from both parties, who now flock to some of the most remote swaths of Arizona as they try to close razor thin margins. Democrats are hoping to repeat the feat, while Republicans see an opportunity to use Native voters’ frustration with the economy as a chance to sweep up new votes.

Local fairs and flea markets are painted with blue and red campaign signs reading “Trump low prices” and others written in Native slang “Stoodis Harris” or “Let’s do this Harris”. Radio ads for both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ring out on the radio every 30 minutes in homes far from the reach of cellphone signals.

In the weeks leading up to the election, dozens of people who spoke to the AP expressed frustration with politicians in Washington, who they say rarely use their seat at the table to push for them.

At the same time, some voters face almost insurmountable obstacles to voting.

Some tribes have to travel up to 285 miles to cast their ballots, according to the Native American Rights Fund. Homes on the reservation don’t have addresses needed to register to vote, and some older Navajos don’t speak much English.

Compounding logistical hurdles is historic voter suppression. Native people were first recognized as U.S. citizens 100 years ago, but Arizona prevented them from voting until 1948, arguing they were “incompetent." Many states used English literacy tests to further block voters from casting ballots until the 1970s.

Since then, legal experts say a mix of voter dilution tactics and burdensome election laws have blocked the Native vote as recently as 2022, when the Republican-controlled state Legislature and governor passed a law requiring voters to provide proof of residency and an address for presidential voting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the measure, but Native communities have seen thousands of ballots thrown out in past elections due to similar statutes. Indigenous voters have their ballots rejected at higher rates than other demographics in the state, according to Arizona State University’s Indian Legal Clinic.

Democrats have long claimed an advantage in number of votes on reservations like the Navajo Nation. They’ve boasted a heavy presence on Native lands, and in the final weeks of the election Harris, Biden and Walz all met with Native groups.

But they now face a strong campaign push by Republicans among Native voters in an attempt to peel off votes.

The Republican Party has opened its first campaign headquarters on the Navajo Nation, said Halee Dobbins, Arizona communications director of the Republican National Committee, and started to set up in local events.

“We’re seeing a huge shift towards the Republican party given the issues that are top of mind for Native American voters – the economy, inflation, cost of living," Dobbins said.

In mid-October, Trump’s campaign invited a group of Navajo supporters like 61-year-old Francine Bradley-Arthur to sit behind him during a rally, where Trump gave a shout out to a conservative tribal leader.

Bradley-Arthur, a former Democrat, said she began to campaign for Trump, in part, because she felt Native communities often didn’t feel the payoff of longtime support for Democrats.

“We want to show that Native Americans support him,” she said.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senate candidate Ruben Gallego went as far as to trek hours to a tribe at the bottom of a canyon in the weeks before the election, where he’s locked in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake.

Gallego was met with skepticism from some like Dinolene Caska, a Havasupai tribal leader.

“For me, it’s whoever is going to support Indigenous issues. It’s not just Republicans or Democrats,” Caska said. This year she planned to for Democrats because of their backing in the tribe's fights with a uranium mine over clean water.

For others Navajo, this is the year they are willing to try something new.

Just down the road from Ashley, 68-year-old goat herder Richard Begay blames Biden for inflation disproportionately affecting Native Americans because of the scarcity of jobs in their communities. The prices of gas and food for his animals have squeezed his pocketbook. He hopes Trump’s push for deregulation could usher in new development and a better economy

“I remember gas was $1.60 here and when Biden came and went up over $3,” he said. “We don’t have the money to buy gas at outrageous prices. We pay more for less.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
WorldNov. 20
Deadline looms for negotiators seeking a deal for cash to curb global warming
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy