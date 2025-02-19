BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of Native American activist Leonard Peltier plan to welcome him back to his North Dakota community on Wednesday, a day after his release from a Florida prison where he had been serving a life sentence in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.

Peltier, 80, is expected to join family and supporters at an events center in Belcourt, a small town just south of the Canadian border on the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' reservation.

“We’re so excited for this moment,” Jenipher Jones, one of Peltier's attorneys said soon before his release. “He is in good spirits. He has the soul of a warrior.”