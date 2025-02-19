All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 19, 2025

Native American activist released from prison will be welcomed to North Dakota home

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of Native American activist Leonard Peltier plan to welcome him back to his North Dakota community on Wednesday, a day

AP News, Associated Press
In this photo released by NDN Collective, Native American activist Leonard Peltier poses for pictures as he was released from a Florida prison on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. (Angel White Eyes, NDN Collective via AP)
In this photo released by NDN Collective, Native American activist Leonard Peltier poses for pictures as he was released from a Florida prison on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, weeks after then-President Joe Biden angered law enforcement officials by commuting his life sentence to home confinement in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents. (Angel White Eyes, NDN Collective via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BELCOURT, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of Native American activist Leonard Peltier plan to welcome him back to his North Dakota community on Wednesday, a day after his release from a Florida prison where he had been serving a life sentence in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.

Peltier, 80, is expected to join family and supporters at an events center in Belcourt, a small town just south of the Canadian border on the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians' reservation.

“We’re so excited for this moment,” Jenipher Jones, one of Peltier's attorneys said soon before his release. “He is in good spirits. He has the soul of a warrior.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Then-President Joe Biden commuted Peltier's life sentence to home confinement, leading to his release Tuesday from the Coleman penitentiary. Peltier was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and given two consecutive life sentences stemming from a 1975 confrontation on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams were killed, and while Peltier acknowledged firing shots during the confrontation, he denied being the person whose shots killed the men. Native Americans widely believe he was a political prisoner who was wrongly convicted because he fought for tribal rights as a member of the American Indian Movement.

Some in law enforcement have argued for years against freeing Peltier. As Biden considered his options as his term ended, former FBI Director Christopher Wray sent the president a letter in which he called Peltier “a remorseless killer” who should remain in prison.

In a statement about the commutation, Biden said numerous individuals and groups supported releasing Peltier due to the time he spent in prison, his age and his leadership role among Native Americans.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 19
Winter's next wave of storms takes aim at the East Coast
WorldFeb. 19
Malaysia is betting on data centers to boost its economy. Bu...
WorldFeb. 19
Hip-hop star A$AP Rocky is found not guilty of firing a hand...
WorldFeb. 19
Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-Preside...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key role for Trump's trade agenda
WorldFeb. 18
Senate confirms Howard Lutnick as commerce secretary, a key role for Trump's trade agenda
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
WorldFeb. 18
Trump has signed an executive order on IVF. Here's what you should know about the procedure
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
WorldFeb. 18
Kennedy says panel will examine childhood vaccine schedule after promising not to change it
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing at Toronto's airport
WorldFeb. 18
What to know about the airplane that crashed while landing at Toronto's airport
Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies
WorldFeb. 18
Border arrests plummet 39% in January in an early gauge of Trump's immigration policies
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgender troops
WorldFeb. 18
Judge questions motives for Trump's order banning transgender troops
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or layoffs
WorldFeb. 18
Judge declines to immediately block Elon Musk or DOGE from federal data or layoffs
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style
WorldFeb. 18
Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy