(RNS) — The Rev. Boise Kimber was officially installed as president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., during the midwinter board meeting of the predominantly Black denomination — which he hopes will become more inclusive of women and young leaders.

NBCUSA members and guests filled the 2,000-seat sanctuary of the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, for a three-hour service Monday (Jan. 13). Some 500 people planned to attend a sold-out inauguration ball on Tuesday.

Kimber, pastor of a New Haven, Connecticut, church, was greeted by officers of other Black Christian organizations, including the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention, the Conference of National Black Churches and Full Gospel Baptist Fellowship, before he was installed into his new role by his predecessor, the Rev. Jerry Young.

Young reminded his successor of the importance of having a strong spiritual life as a leader.

“You can’t lead Black Baptists without orders from Jehovah,” Young, who concluded two five-year terms, advised his successor. “That’s all I got to say. Just spend your time with God.”

The installation service was held in the church that over 60 years ago was bombed by members of the Ku Klux Klan, resulting in the deaths of four girls readying for a Sunday church service. Kimber, 65, also chose the church as the location for his 2023 announcement to run for the top role of his denomination.

“My main goal now is, one, to restore our headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee; two, to focus on Christian education, which our convention was founded upon,” Kimber, the former president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, said in an interview hours before his installation. “Three, is to have a better and a greater relationship with our young people of our convention; four is to have women to become a part of the administrative parts of our convention.”

Baptists gathered at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex for sessions to handle denominational business and participate in worship services and planned to conclude the gatherings on Thursday with a mental health workshop on “trauma-informed ministry.”

Kimber was elected in September in a contentious election process, where he was the sole candidate on the ballot after officials determined the Connecticut pastor had received the necessary 100 endorsements from member churches and other NBCUSA entities to qualify to run for president. He won 69% of the vote at the NBCUSA’s annual session in Baltimore, with 31% voting “no.”

The Rev. Alvin Love, a Chicago-area pastor and one of the four other ministers who had wanted to be on the ballot, said his concern was with the election process and not Kimber.

“He’s a good guy; I have no issue with him,” said Love, joining others in welcoming Kimber’s emphasis on including younger and newer pastors and women leaders in positions in his administration.

“I don’t know if it’s moving as fast as it should or is going as high as it ought,” said Love, who would have liked to see a woman named vice president. “But he’s doing much more than anybody before him ever did in that area.”