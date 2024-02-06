All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

NASA's stuck astronaut steps out on a spacewalk after 7 months in orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — One of NASA’s two

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Suni Williams tries on and evaluates her spacesuit aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 9, 2025. (NASA via AP)
In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Suni Williams tries on and evaluates her spacesuit aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 9, 2025. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — One of NASA’s two stuck astronauts got a much welcomed change of scenery Thursday, stepping out on her first spacewalk since arriving at the International Space Station more than seven months ago.

Suni Williams, the station's commander, had to tackle some overdue outdoor repair work alongside NASA's Nick Hague. Plans called for Williams to float back out next week with Butch Wilmore.

Williams and Wilmore launched aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule last June on what should have been a weeklong test flight. But Starliner trouble dragged out their return, and NASA ordered the capsule to come back empty. Then SpaceX delayed the launch of their replacements, meaning the two won’t be home until late March or early April — ten months after launching.

It was the first spacewalk by NASA astronauts since an aborted one last summer. U.S. spacewalks were put on hold after water leaked into the airlock from the cooling loop for an astronaut's suit. NASA said the problem has been fixed.

This was the eighth spacewalk for Williams, who has lived on the space station before.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

