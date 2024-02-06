All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 5, 2024

NASA's first astronaut flight around the moon in decades faces more delays

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA announced

MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
FILE - This file photo provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, March 29, 2023. (Josh Valcarcel/NASA via AP)
FILE - This file photo provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, March 29, 2023. (Josh Valcarcel/NASA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA announced more delays Thursday in sending astronauts back to the moon more than 50 years after Apollo.

Administrator Bill Nelson said the next mission in the Artemis program -- sending four astronauts around the moon and back – is now targeted for April 2026. It had been on the books for fall 2025, after slipping from this year.

That bumps the third Artemis mission — a moon landing by two other astronauts — to at least 2027. NASA had been aiming for 2026.

NASA’s Artemis program, a follow-up to the Apollo moonshots of the late 1960s and early 1970s, has completed only one mission. An empty Orion capsule circled the moon in 2022 after blasting off on NASA’s new Space Launch System rocket.

Although the launch and lunar laps went well, the capsule returned with an excessively charred and eroded heat shield, damage from the heat of reentry. It took until recently for engineers to pinpoint the cause and come up with a plan.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nelson said they would use the Orion capsule with its original heat shield but would make changes to the reentry path at flight's end.

The commander of the lunar fly-around, astronaut Reid Wiseman, took part in Thursday’s news conference at NASA headquarters in Washington. His crew includes NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

Twenty-four astronauts flew to the moon during NASA's vaulted Apollo program, with 12 landing on it. The final bootprints in the lunar dust were made during Apollo 17 in December 1972.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 5
US judge rejects Boeing's plea deal in a conspiracy case ste...
WorldDec. 5
The Latest: France's Macron to address nation day after no-c...
WorldDec. 5
From outsider to the Oval Office, bitcoin surges as a new ad...
WorldDec. 5
Father of victim in NYC subway chokehold case sues defendant...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Hegseth faces senators' concerns not only about his behavior but also his views on women in combat
WorldDec. 5
Hegseth faces senators' concerns not only about his behavior but also his views on women in combat
A George Floyd protester injured by Fort Lauderdale police gets $2 million in lawsuit settlement
WorldDec. 5
A George Floyd protester injured by Fort Lauderdale police gets $2 million in lawsuit settlement
Simple fixes give after-dinner cocktails some holiday flair. Here are 5 recipes from the pros
WorldDec. 5
Simple fixes give after-dinner cocktails some holiday flair. Here are 5 recipes from the pros
The US government is closing a women's prison and other facilities after years of abuse and decay
WorldDec. 5
The US government is closing a women's prison and other facilities after years of abuse and decay
Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole
WorldDec. 5
Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole
Wall Street hangs around its records as bitcoin powers above $100,000
WorldDec. 5
Wall Street hangs around its records as bitcoin powers above $100,000
Deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO showed polish and preparation
WorldDec. 5
Deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO showed polish and preparation
Notre Dame’s resurrection: Its chief architect on rebuilding France’s 'heart' in 5 years
WorldDec. 5
Notre Dame’s resurrection: Its chief architect on rebuilding France’s 'heart' in 5 years
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy