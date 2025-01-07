NASA proposes cheaper, quicker way to get Mars rocks and soil to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is pitching a cheaper and quicker way of getting rocks and soil back from Mars, after seeing its original plan swell to $11 billion.

Administrator Bill Nelson presented a revised scenario Tuesday, less than two weeks before stepping down as NASA’s chief when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Nelson said he “pulled the plug” months ago on the original sample return plan given the soaring costs and the delay in getting anything back from Mars before 2040.

“That was just simply unacceptable," Nelson said.

NASA last year asked industry and others to come up with better options to ensure the samples collected by NASA's Perseverance rover arrive here in the 2030s, well ahead of astronauts venturing to the red planet.