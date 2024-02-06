All sections
WorldDecember 13, 2024

Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she 'sustained an injury' on official trip to Luxembourg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker

MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press
FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during an event in Washington, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after she “sustained an injury” during an official engagement in Luxembourg, according to a spokesman.

Pelosi, 84, was in Europe to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Her spokesman, Ian Krager, said in a statement that she is “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals” and is unable to attend the remainder of events on her trip.

He did not describe the nature of her injury or give any additional details.

Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon,” Krager said.

Pelosi stepped down from her leadership post two years ago but remained in Congress and was re-elected to represent her San Francisco district in November.

