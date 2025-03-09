All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 9, 2025

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)
FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press that Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. The person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t announced.

Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Garrett's contract raises the bar for other non-QBs, including Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Cincinnati already has stated plans to make Chase the highest-paid non-QB in the league.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Garrett, a first-round pick in 2017, had 14 sacks and 22 tackles for loss last season. He has 102 1/2 sacks in his eight seasons with the Browns.

Garrett has only played in three playoff games with Cleveland.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 9
Noem taps new immigration enforcement leaders and moves to i...
WorldMar. 9
Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in a restricted zone ne...
WorldMar. 9
ICE arrests Palestinian activist who helped lead Columbia Un...
WorldMar. 9
Romanian election body rejects candidacy of far-right populi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Islamic State-linked rebels in fresh attack in eastern Congo kill 9 villagers
WorldMar. 9
Islamic State-linked rebels in fresh attack in eastern Congo kill 9 villagers
Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war
WorldMar. 9
Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices
WorldMar. 9
Trump downplays business concerns about uncertainty from his tariffs and prospect of higher prices
How one small business is navigating Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs on Canadian goods
WorldMar. 9
How one small business is navigating Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs on Canadian goods
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
WorldMar. 9
Israel says it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza
Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
WorldMar. 9
Firefighters seek to contain wind-driven brush fire on Long Island
Canada's Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump's trade war
WorldMar. 9
Canada's Liberals will elect new leader to replace Trudeau as country deals with Trump's trade war
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in a slalom won by Katharina Truppe
WorldMar. 9
Mikaela Shiffrin sets World Cup podiums record with 3rd place in a slalom won by Katharina Truppe
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy