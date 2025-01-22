All sections
WorldJanuary 22, 2025

'My heart is with LA': Pope prays for people of Los Angeles as they endure wildfires

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis offered prayers Wednesday for the people of Los Angeles as they endure deadly fires.

AP News, Associated Press
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis jokes with a young child during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis jokes with a young child during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis offered prayers Wednesday for the people of Los Angeles as they endure deadly fires.

Francis referred to the disaster during his weekly general audience Wednesday and invoked Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is revered by many Latino Catholics.

“My heart is with the people of Los Angeles who are suffering so much as a result of the fires that have devastated entire neighborhoods and communities,” Francis said. “May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for everyone to be a witness of hope.”

Fires fueled by hurricane-strength winds and parched weather have been raging in parts of Los Angeles since Jan. 7. The blazes have killed at least 28 people, forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, destroyed more than 14,000 structures and rank among the most destructive in California's history.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

