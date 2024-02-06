All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 2, 2025

Muslims in the Middle East observe Ramadan amid political upheavals and postwar turmoil

Muslims in the Middle East are observing the

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Festive lights are strung between destroyed Palestinian homes for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Festive lights are strung between destroyed Palestinian homes for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man tries on a traditional cap which will be used while praying during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a stall in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
A man tries on a traditional cap which will be used while praying during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at a stall in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Workers clean a historical Sunehri mosque in preparation for the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians hang decorations next to their destroyed homes in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians hang decorations next to their destroyed homes in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians take part in the tarawih prayer ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians take part in the tarawih prayer ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers perform a night prayer called 'Tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Worshippers perform a night prayer called 'Tarawih' during the eve of the first day of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Turkey, at the Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Muslim worshippers gather at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians hang decorations next to their destroyed homes in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians hang decorations next to their destroyed homes in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians hold a collective suhoor meal next to their destroyed homes for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Arabic reads: "Ramadan." (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians hold a collective suhoor meal next to their destroyed homes for the holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Arabic reads: "Ramadan." (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Muslim worshipper uses a telescope to look for the crescent moon at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
A Muslim worshipper uses a telescope to look for the crescent moon at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound ahead of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Muslim worshipper prays on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Yeni mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A Muslim worshipper prays on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Yeni mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fatima Al-Absi, left, shares Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, with her daughter and grandchildren on the first day of Ramadan in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Fatima Al-Absi, left, shares Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, with her daughter and grandchildren on the first day of Ramadan in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
Residents gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, organized by the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH), on the first day of Ramadan in the Jobar neighborhood, which was devastated by the Syrian war, in Damascus, Syria, on Saturday, March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian vendor displays a variety of traditional pickles, while residents shop for the break fast of the first day of Muslim's holy month of Ramadan, in the old town of the West Bank city of Nablus Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A Palestinian vendor displays a variety of traditional pickles, while residents shop for the break fast of the first day of Muslim's holy month of Ramadan, in the old town of the West Bank city of Nablus Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
As the sun sets, Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,Saturday, March 1, 2025 (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
As the sun sets, Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,Saturday, March 1, 2025 (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fatima Al-Absi prepares food for her family's iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Fatima Al-Absi prepares food for her family's iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents walk in the market on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, in the old city of Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Residents walk in the market on the first day of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, in the old city of Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 1, 2025 (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 1, 2025 (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The family of Fatima Al-Absi share Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
The family of Fatima Al-Absi share Iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in their damaged apartment in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Worshippers exit the Umayyad Mosque after prayers on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)
Worshippers exit the Umayyad Mosque after prayers on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria, Saturday March 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Omar Sanadiki)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk under lighting decorations in a square on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
People walk under lighting decorations in a square on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families eat pre-dawn meal or 'Sehri' to start their fasting during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a free meal distribution center run by a charity group, in Karachi, Pakistan Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
Families eat pre-dawn meal or 'Sehri' to start their fasting during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a free meal distribution center run by a charity group, in Karachi, Pakistan Sunday, March 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man in a clown costume performs in a square on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A man in a clown costume performs in a square on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Muslims in the Middle East are observing the holy month of Ramadan under exceptional circumstances.

Ramadan is seen as a time of religious reflection and worship, charity, and community, as they fast from sunrise until sunset.

Families broke their first day of fast with loved ones, as towns and cities lit festive lights and held events for communities to mark the occasion as they have for generations during times of peace and economic stability.

However, the impact of war and major political transformations that shook the region are still felt.

This is the first Ramadan for many Syrian spent without the Assad dynasty ruling the country in over half a century. President Bashar Assad was ousted in a lightning insurgency in December led by the country’s new Islamist de facto rulers in Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Assad’s downfall brought initial joy and hope among Syrians, but the vast destruction following over a decade of war, economic turmoil that has plunged an estimated 90% of its population into poverty, and uncertainty over whether the country’s security will find stability anytime soon has simmered down that initial optimism. Families in once bustling neighborhoods reduced to rubble broke their fast by the ruins as charities arranged Iftar dinners.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The widespread poverty in Syria comes as the new interim government has urged the international community to lift sanctions to allow reconstruction and make the country’s battered economy viable again.

It is still a novel sight, as Syrians in Damascus walked through its iconic old city markets at night, only this time without the portraits of Assad on every corner, and with Syria’s new flag draped over store fronts.

In the Gaza Strip, it’s the second year Palestinians are marking Ramadan following the war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. This year, they are hoping that a shaky ceasefire deal holds, as much of the tiny enclave lays in ruins, where most Palestinians rely on food and medical aid to survive due to the widespread destruction.

In the southern city of Rafah, where a monthslong Israeli military operation took place since last summer, Palestinians set strings of lights across the ruins of damaged buildings and a table stretching across the road for Iftar during sunset.

Elsewhere, a family in Jabaliya in northern Gaza prepares a modest Iftar dinner over a makeshift stove in their damaged home. It’s a far cry from the larger dinners families hold where they invite relatives and friends to have a meal.

Photographers from The Associated Press in Syria, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Turkey, and Pakistan show us a glimpse of what this year’s Ramadan looks like in the region.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 2
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost aces moon touchdown with a s...
WorldMar. 2
Crowds protest near Vermont ski resort where JD Vance planne...
WorldMar. 2
Oscar fever for Brazil's Fernanda Torres has made her this y...
WorldMar. 2
Republicans once maligned Medicaid. Now some see a program t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
GOP pushes ahead with citizenship voting bill. Some state election officials say it's problematic
WorldMar. 2
GOP pushes ahead with citizenship voting bill. Some state election officials say it's problematic
Trump's next first speech to Congress is bound to have little resemblance to his last first one
WorldMar. 2
Trump's next first speech to Congress is bound to have little resemblance to his last first one
The Latest: Britain is hosting a summit of European leaders to shore up support for Zelenskyy
WorldMar. 2
The Latest: Britain is hosting a summit of European leaders to shore up support for Zelenskyy
From Alaska to Maine, communities that border Canada worry US tariffs come at a personal cost
WorldMar. 2
From Alaska to Maine, communities that border Canada worry US tariffs come at a personal cost
How to watch — and stream — the 2025 Oscars show and red carpet
WorldMar. 2
How to watch — and stream — the 2025 Oscars show and red carpet
Israel cuts off aid to Gaza in attempt to pressure Hamas to accept new ceasefire proposal
WorldMar. 2
Israel cuts off aid to Gaza in attempt to pressure Hamas to accept new ceasefire proposal
Chanel event brings Oscar nominees together the night before the big show
WorldMar. 2
Chanel event brings Oscar nominees together the night before the big show
Transgender women near Rome pray for Pope Francis, celebrate his outreach
WorldMar. 2
Transgender women near Rome pray for Pope Francis, celebrate his outreach
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy