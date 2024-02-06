LAS VEGAS (AP) — The only suspect ever to be charged in the 1990s killing of rap icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas has lost a bid to have his murder case dismissed.

In a ruling Tuesday from the bench, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said Duane “Keffe D” Davis isn't protected against prosecution because he has not provided proof of immunity deals that he says he reached years ago with federal and local authorities while still living in California.

Davis and his lawyer had argued that he never should have been charged with murder because of those deals. Attorney Carl Arnold also said the indictment against his 61-year-old client is an “egregious” violation of his constitutional rights because of a 27-year delay in prosecution, but Kierny said she found no evidence that it was intentional.

Arnold said after court they will decide in the coming days if they will appeal the judge’s decision to the state Supreme Court.

Davis’ trial in Las Vegas is currently scheduled for March 17, but it could be delayed while he appeals. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and remains jailed in Las Vegas.