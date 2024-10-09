Muggers ripped watch off Dodgers pitcher Buehler's arm, police say

Police investigated two more incidents of watch theft on the same day. The victims were all targets of organized groups who steal high end watches in large crowds during events, police said.

It was the second time this year professional athletes in California have been mugged.

On Aug. 31 in San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was walking alone to his car after shopping at luxury stores in Union Square when the NFL player was robbed at gunpoint by a teen suspect who took his Rolex watch and other expensive jewelry.