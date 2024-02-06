MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The MTV EMAs will honor hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes with its Global Icon Award on Sunday.

The 12-time Grammy Award nominee, who has more than 10 million album sales under his belt, will also take over the EMA stage in Manchester to perform a medley of his greatest hits.

Rhymes said he was beyond honored and grateful, and saw the award as a celebration of hip-hop culture.

“To be acknowledged on this global stage is a reminder that Hip Hop has no boundaries — and neither do I!”, Rhymes said in a news release.

British singer Rita Ora hosts the show for a record third time. Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the second year running, scoring seven nods, including best artist, best video, best pop and biggest fans.