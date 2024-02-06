All sections
WorldNovember 10, 2024

MTV EMAs to honor Busta Rhymes. Taylor is the leading nominee and Rita Ora is hosting

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The MTV EMAs will honor hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes with its Global Icon Award on Sunday.

LOUISE DIXON, Associated Press
Busta Rhymes performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Busta Rhymes performs during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The 12-time Grammy Award nominee, who has more than 10 million album sales under his belt, will also take over the EMA stage in Manchester to perform a medley of his greatest hits.

Rhymes said he was beyond honored and grateful, and saw the award as a celebration of hip-hop culture.

“To be acknowledged on this global stage is a reminder that Hip Hop has no boundaries — and neither do I!”, Rhymes said in a news release.

British singer Rita Ora hosts the show for a record third time. Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the second year running, scoring seven nods, including best artist, best video, best pop and biggest fans.

Other top contenders include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

Marking 40 years since their first record was released, U.K. duo Pet Shop Boys will be presented with the inaugural Pop Pioneers Award for their contribution to pop music and will perform accompanied by local orchestra Manchester Camerata.

Other performers on the night will include viral hitmaker Benson Boone, K-Pop quintet Le Sserafim, Mexican singer and rapper Peso Pluma, English singer and songwriter Raye, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, American powerhouse Teddy Swims, Mexican rock sisters the Warning and South African singer Tyla.

LL Cool J, Bush front man Gavin Rossdale, mother-and-daughter musicians Neneh Cherry and Mabel, and television and film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lucien Laviscount will all present awards.

The 2024 MTV EMA will broadcast live on MTV and other streaming platforms in more than 150 countries from Manchester’s Co-op Live.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

