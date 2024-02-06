A moving company representative and lawyers were expected to be given access to Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment on Thursday after the former New York City mayor failed to turn over belongings to two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.

The two sides hurled allegations against each other this week as the deadline for Giuliani to surrender the items passed Tuesday without any of the assets changing hands.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ordered Giuliani last week to give the election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, many of his prized possessions. Among them: his $5 million Upper East Side apartment, a 1980 Mercedes once owned by movie star Lauren Bacall, and a variety of other belongings, from his television to a shirt signed by New York Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio to 26 luxury watches.

The moving company representative and lawyers for Freeman and Moss were expected to be let into Giuliani's apartment to see what property was there and estimate the cost of moving items named in Liman's order, according to a court document filed late Wednesday by Aaron Nathan, an attorney for the election workers.

In the document, Nathan said he had talked with Giuliani's lawyers but that they were not ready to turn over any items and could not “even answer basic questions” about the location of the assets.

Giuliani's attorney, Kenneth Caruso, had said in a court filing late Tuesday that his client was ready to hand over the assets but lawyers for Freeman and Moss had not provided instructions on how to do so.

Nathan declined to comment Thursday. The Associated Press left phone and email messages on Thursday with a representative and lawyers for Giuliani.