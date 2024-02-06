WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria for more than a decade, said Friday that she was confident her son was alive, citing information she said had come from a “significant source” that she did not identify but said had been vetted by the U.S. government and treated as credible.

“He is being cared for and he is well — we do know that,” Debra Tice said.

Tice's mother and other relatives spoke at an event Friday following a White House meeting with national security officials that unfolded amid ongoing turmoil in Syria, as insurgent fighters who have already captured the northern city of Aleppo, the country's largest, are pressing their march against President Bashar Assad's forces.

“The news we're hearing from the Middle East is the kind of thing that can unsettle a mom,” Debra Tice said, later adding, “When I think about war, I never have a happy moment.”

Austin Tice's sister, Naomi, said she asked officials whether there was a way to leverage the unrest to help secure Austin's freedom. “We were basically just told that we need to wait and see how it pans out” — a response she said may have been “understandable” but was “beyond frustrating.”

Tice's father, Marc, echoed that sentiment, noting that meetings this week with White House and State Department officials had devolved into finger-pointing and frustration.

“We have seen what real commitment looks like. We've seen it in Russia. We've seen it in China, we've seen in Venezuela, we see it in Gaza," he said, referring to places where hostages have been released in recent months. “And we've yet to see it for us.”