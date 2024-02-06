For decades, some political analysts have sought to depict Hispanic Americans as “socially conservative” — and indeed many of them are.

But a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that a solid majority of this diverse population — whether they’re Catholic, Protestant or religiously unaffiliated — believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

It’s a finding of interest as debate over abortion access is in the spotlight ahead of the U.S. election on Nov. 5.

The Democrat’s presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, strongly supports abortion rights. Her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, boasts about appointments he made to the Supreme Court that led to repeal of the nationwide right to abortion.

Overall, the new AP-NORC poll, conducted Sept. 12-16, found that Hispanic Protestants and Catholics — despite their theological differences — are remarkably similar in their demographic makeup and views on major issues, including abortion and immigration.

Post-Roe v. Wade views on abortion

According to the poll, about 4 in 10 U.S. Hispanics identify as Catholic, about one-third as Protestant or “other Christian,” and about one-quarter as religiously unaffiliated. About half of the Protestants identified as evangelical or born-again, as did about 10% of the Catholics.

Around 6 in 10 Hispanic Protestants and about two-thirds of Hispanic Catholics say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. A similar share think Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortions nationwide.

That’s similar to other major religious groups in the U.S. except for white evangelical Protestants; only about one-quarter of them say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Overall, a majority of U.S. Catholics from multiple demographics support abortion-rights, even though the Catholic hierarchy describes opposition to abortion as its preeminent priority.

Ali Valenzuela, an American University professor of government who studies Latino politics, said many Hispanics used to be anti-abortion, primarily because of their religiosity.

He attributed the shift in viewpoints to “the changed political reality” after the Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, which put abortion access at risk in many states.

About 4 in 10 Hispanic Protestant and Catholic registered voters said abortion policy is among the most important issues for their vote in November. They were more likely to say the economy, health care, crime and immigration are among the most important issues.

Trump vs. Harris

Regarding the presidential race, Hispanics were largely divided in their assessments of Harris and Trump. Harris was viewed somewhat or very favorably by about 4 in 10 Hispanic Protestants and about half of Hispanic Catholics, and Trump was viewed favorable by about 4 in 10 Hispanic Protestants and Catholics.

Lorraine Martinez, a 68-year-old Californian, said she was raised Catholic. While she’s not a regular churchgoer now, her upbringing in the faith informs her values to “take care of your neighbor, be kind and not cruel."

She said her 35 years as a schoolteacher inform her priorities this election season: immigration and education.

“To see (migrant) kids come in and they’re flourishing, and the acceptance of the other children for them is phenomenal,” said Martinez, who remembers Vietnamese refugees in her school starting in the 1980s and different groups of immigrants since.

Martinez, who plans to vote for Harris, added she strongly opposes mass deportations and family separations.

She also supports legal access to abortion, viewing reproductive health issues, including IVF treatments, as something women should decide without governmental interference.

Pam Butcher, 54, from Waverly, West Virginia — whose mother’s family came to the U.S. from Mexico — is a Trump supporter who says abortion should be illegal in most cases.

“It’s very important to me; I’m pro-life,” Butcher said. “I mean, if a mother’s life is in danger, then it has to be done in order to save her, and if that’s her choice, possibly rape and incest … but to me, it’s murder.”

Trump, she said, “didn’t outlaw abortion, but instead gave the states back their rights” on a highly contentious issue.