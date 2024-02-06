WASHINGTON (AP) — Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults are more likely than the overall U.S. population to view legal immigration as an asset to the country's economy and workforce, according to a new poll.

When it comes to the risks posed by illegal immigration, though, their views are similar to those of Americans overall.

About 8 in 10 AAPI adults say legal immigration to the U.S. is a “major benefit" contributing to economic growth, a survey released Monday by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds. In comparison, around 4 in 10 Americans overall felt the same way in an AP-NORC poll conducted in March. Similarly, around three-quarters of AAPI voters say skilled expertise in science and technology is a major benefit of legal immigration, compared with about 4 in 10 Americans in March.

The polling results come as former President Donald Trump, with less than a month until Election Day, continues to focus on the threat of immigration in his presidential campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican recently falsely claimed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had no money to help Hurricane Helene survivors because it was spent on programs for undocumented immigrants. During the presidential debate last month, Trump amplified a false rumor that Haitians living legally in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people's pets. The debunked claims led to bomb threats to schools and government buildings, and drew on a long history in the U.S. of maligning immigrant communities through their food.

Aldrin Villahermosa II, 25, and a registered independent in Tacoma, Washington, was “mad and annoyed” when he heard Trump target Haitians that way.

“Immigrants are always targeted for non-traditional foods they eat and now targeting them with domesticated animals brings a whole new level of depravity to all those claims,” Villahermosa said.

He also disagrees with the narrative that immigrants who are living in the U.S. illegally don’t contribute, or that they take jobs away from Americans.

“One of my really good friends from college is an undocumented immigrant. Currently, he’s a public school teacher, a job that doesn’t pay well but has an impact on future generations,” Villahermosa said. "He plays an important role in the U.S. economy, doing a job a lot of people are shying away from these days because it’s low paying and often not gratifying.”

But many AAPI adults view illegal immigration very differently. Only about 4 in 10 AAPI adults say immigrants who are in the country without legal permission contribute to economic growth, similar to the share of the general adult population who say the same. Similarly, about one-third of AAPI adults see immigrants who are living in the country illegally as providing expertise of skilled workers, which is on par with the views of Americans overall.

Just under half of AAPI adults say the federal government increasing security at the U.S.-Mexico border should be a “high priority.” About the same share say reducing wait times for green card, or permanent legal status, applications should be a top priority.

“What this indicates is that Asian Americans or AAPIs want to see solutions both on the border, but also on all the legal migration pathways,” said Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder and executive director of AAPI Data.

Many members of Asian American groups — particularly Chinese, East Indians and Filipinos — are invested in the U.S. immigration system because they often grapple with yearslong waits to sponsor a family member or bring a worker on a special visa, he added.