Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s collaboration “I Had Some Help” could make both men big winners at Wednesday’s night's Country Music Association Awards.

The huge hit from the rapper-singer and one of country's biggest stars helped make Wallen the night's top nominee and puts a spotlight on the crossover moment country is having — despite the absence of Beyoncé from the nominations.

"I Had Some Help" is up for four awards: single, song, musical event and music video of the year, making Malone a first-time CMA nominee.

Wallen is up for seven total, including the night's top prize, entertainer of the year, where his competition consists of Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and last year's winner Lainey Wilson. Like Malone, she's up for four awards.

Collaborations will be all the rage at the show that airs at 8 p.m. eastern on ABC and streams starting Thursday on Hulu.

Wilson will host in combination with Luke Bryan and NFL Hall-of-Famer and University of Tennessee alum Peyton Manning.