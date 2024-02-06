NEW YORK (AP) — It took five years for Crystal Burke to put a name to the symptoms that haunted her.

Heart palpitations. Insomnia so severe she slept only two to four hours a night. A newfound struggle to make decisions in her job as a nurse. Confusion when dealing with statistics, which she used to handle with ease.

“It affected my work, it affected my relationships, it affected everything," Burke said. "I felt lost. I didn’t talk to anybody about it.”

Then Burke saw an advertisement about a face cream which contained estrogen, one of the two hormones ovaries produce less and less of with aging. She began talking with friends about her symptoms. And she connected the dots: menopause.

At just 38, Burke had thought she was too young to be going through the life stage when menstrual periods stop and women no longer can become pregnant. But menopause is more than the pop culture stereotype featuring women in their 50s having hot flashes. Symptoms can start much earlier — during perimenopause, the time leading up to menopause — and go well beyond hot flashes.

The many manifestations include insomnia, migraines, brain fog, loss of concentration, memory problems, mood swings, depression, anxiety, heart palpitations, hair loss and weight gain. If that wasn’t enough, some people experience heavy, painful periods or recurring urinary tract infections.

Chronic insomnia can make it difficult to concentrate. Brain fog leaves the afflicted struggling to find words during meetings. But social stigma and a lack of information have left menopausal people dealing alone with severe symptoms that may impact their work. Many stay silent, fearing they’ll be viewed as underperformers or weak.

Some women in senior leadership positions leave their jobs or reduce their hours as a result of debilitating side effects from menopause, said Lauren Redfern, executive director of Hormonally, a nonprofit that provides workplace training and education about women’s health. But those who feel supported by employers during the transition are more likely to remain at work, she said.

“When you open up a space to talk about these things, people are desperate to have a conversation,” Redfern said. “The symptoms are so diverse and so far-reaching and so prolific they impact every area of someone’s life.”

Promoting changes around ‘the change’

Menopause affects about half the world’s population at some point in life. Yet due to the epidemic of silence around it, women, nonbinary people and transgender individuals often don't recognize the onset of unpleasant physical and emotional changes as side effects of declining hormone levels.

Finding health care providers who are trained to identify and treat their symptoms can be challenging. Some startups have sought to change that by providing access to referrals or telehealth appointments with doctors or therapists who specialize in treating menopausal patients.

“When you don’t know that something can get fixed, it’s very scary,” said Midi Health founder Joanna Strober, whose company connects women with professionals who understand menopause. ”If you think, ‘For the rest of my life I’m going to have brain fog and not remember anyone’s name, and I’m going to keep losing my car in the parking lot and I’m going to keep gaining weight,’ then it’s very demoralizing.”

Burke found relief when she began hormone replacement therapy. Inspired to help others, she co-founded The Menopause Clinic in Louisiana to offer telehealth services focused on menopause.

“The biggest thing is for women to know what perimenopause is, what menopause is, and that there are options,” Burke said. “The suffering isn’t necessary.”

Hormone replacement therapy is not an option for those with certain medical histories, and some doctors are unwilling to prescribe it. Some experts recommend acupuncture, dietary changes and exercise to help manage symptoms.

The Mayo Clinic estimates that menopause symptoms lead to $1.8 billion in lost work time per year in the U.S. About 5% of employers offer menopause benefits or accommodations such as the ability to work from home or a cool room, according to benefit consulting company NFP.