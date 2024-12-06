All sections
December 6, 2024

More than a million oven gloves are being recalled after consumers report 92 minor burns

NEW YORK (AP) — More than one million pairs of oven gloves are being recalled due to a burn hazard, after dozens of injury reports.

AP News, Associated Press
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows “Temp-tations Oven Gloves” recalled by video and e-commerce retailer QVC, because they fail to provide sufficient heat protection. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows “Temp-tations Oven Gloves” recalled by video and e-commerce retailer QVC, because they fail to provide sufficient heat protection. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — More than one million pairs of oven gloves are being recalled due to a burn hazard, after dozens of injury reports.

Video and e-commerce retailer QVC is recalling about 1.1 million of its “Temp-tations Oven Gloves” because they fail to provide sufficient heat protection. According to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, QVC has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, including 92 minor burns.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled gloves are urged to stop using them immediately and contact QVC for a refund. More information can be found on the recall's online registration page.

According to the recall notice, the oven gloves were sold online at qvc.com as well as through QVC’s televised and digital shopping platforms from August 2018 to August 2024 for between $4 and $13 a pair.

The products, which come in a range of colors and designs, came in single pairs or in sets. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on an label inside the gloves, Thursday's announcement notes. The recalled gloves can also be identified by their model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516.

