All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 30, 2024

More than 100 arrested as Georgian police clash with protesters over suspension of EU talks

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — More than 100 demonstrators were arrested overnight in Georgia as protesters clashed with police following the government’s decision to

SOPHIKO MEGRELIDZE, Associated Press
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
One of demonstrators holds a Georgian national flag in front of police who blocked a street to prevent protesters rallying against the governments' decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
One of demonstrators holds a Georgian national flag in front of police who blocked a street to prevent protesters rallying against the governments' decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A demonstrator throws a firecracker toward police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A demonstrator throws a firecracker toward police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Demonstrators use firecrackers against police as police block a street to prevent protesters rallying against the government's decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police use a water cannon to prevent protesters rallying against the governments' decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
Police use a water cannon to prevent protesters rallying against the governments' decision to suspend negotiations on joining the European Union for four years, outside the parliament's building in Tbilisi, Georgia, early Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — More than 100 demonstrators were arrested overnight in Georgia as protesters clashed with police following the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union, the country’s Interior Ministry said Saturday.

It was the second straight night of protests after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the country’s ruling Georgian Dream party announced the decision the previous day. Demonstrators faced off against police late Friday in a number of major Georgian cities, including the capital, Tbilisi, and the Black Sea port of Batumi.

The Associated Press saw protesters in Tbilisi being chased and beaten by police as demonstrators rallied in front of the country's parliament building.

Riot police used water cannons to push protesters away from the building and later moved to force them farther back along Rustaveli Avenue, the city’s main boulevard.

Police also used heavy force against members of the media and used loudspeakers to shout profanities and insults at the crowds.

Georgian Dream’s disputed victory in the country’s Oct. 26 parliamentary election, which was widely seen as a referendum on Georgia’s aspirations to join the European Union, has sparked massive demonstrations and led to an opposition boycott of the parliament.

The opposition has said that the vote was rigged with the help of Russia, Georgia’s former imperial master, with Moscow hoping to keep Tbilisi in its orbit.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili joined protesters on Thursday after accusing the government of declaring war on its own people. In an address to the nation Friday, she urged police not to use force against protesters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This is evident in every way — no one is willing to accept a Russified Georgia, a Georgia deprived of its constitution, or a Georgia in the hands of an illegitimate government and parliament,” Zourabichvili said.

“That is why so many of you are out here today: I see you. I see you on Rustaveli Avenue and in cities across Georgia: Batumi, Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Akhmeta, Lagodekhi, Telavi. It is unprecedented for citizens of Georgia to rise up simultaneously and spontaneously in this way.”

The government’s announcement that it was suspending negotiations to join the EU came hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution that condemned last month’s vote as neither free nor fair. It said the election represented another manifestation of Georgia’s continued democratic backsliding “for which the ruling Georgian Dream party is fully responsible.”

European election observers said October’s vote took place in a divisive atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023 on condition that it meet the bloc’s recommendations, but put its accession on hold and cut financial support earlier this year after the passage of a “foreign influence” law widely seen as a blow to democratic freedoms.

EU lawmakers urged a rerun of the parliamentary vote within a year under thorough international supervision and by an independent election administration. They also called on the EU to impose sanctions and limit formal contacts with the Georgian government.

The Georgian prime minister fired back, denouncing what he described as a “cascade of insults” from the EU politicians and declaring that “the ill-wishers of our country have turned the European Parliament into a blunt weapon of blackmail against Georgia, which is a great disgrace for the European Union.”

Kobakhidze also said Georgia would reject any budgetary grants from the EU until the end of 2028.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream — established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia — of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 30
Syrian insurgents are inside Aleppo in a major setback for A...
WorldNov. 30
Israel says it struck Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites in S...
WorldNov. 30
New York state and Michigan brace for lake-effect snow that ...
WorldNov. 30
What to know about the plastic pollution crisis as treaty ta...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fishers at a Lebanese port hope ceasefire with Israel means normal life is returning
WorldNov. 30
Fishers at a Lebanese port hope ceasefire with Israel means normal life is returning
Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after US election
WorldNov. 30
Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after US election
How Brazilian police say Bolsonaro plotted a coup to stay in office
WorldNov. 30
How Brazilian police say Bolsonaro plotted a coup to stay in office
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau flies to Florida to meet with Trump after tariffs threat
WorldNov. 30
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau flies to Florida to meet with Trump after tariffs threat
China sentences journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat to 7 years for espionage
WorldNov. 30
China sentences journalist detained at meal with Japanese diplomat to 7 years for espionage
North Korea's Kim vows steadfast support for Russia’s war in Ukraine
WorldNov. 30
North Korea's Kim vows steadfast support for Russia’s war in Ukraine
What to know about sudden rebel gains in Syria's 13-year war and why it matters
WorldNov. 30
What to know about sudden rebel gains in Syria's 13-year war and why it matters
Georgian protesters clash with police for a second night after EU talks are suspended
WorldNov. 30
Georgian protesters clash with police for a second night after EU talks are suspended
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy