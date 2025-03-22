More states requiring paid medical or sick leave

Hannah Jones credits paid medical leave with helping her survive an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Her employer provided time off for chemotherapy treatments and to recover from surgery. Most importantly: Jones didn’t have to delay care for work, something doctors warned against.

“I am cancer-free because I followed the treatment plan,” the 35-year-old said. “I am an example of how paid (medical leave) makes a huge difference in the life and survival of a cancer patient.”

More states are passing or considering laws that require employers to offer leave like this. Advocates say these laws can reduce financial stress and make workers more productive. But some measures also stress employers, and the patchwork nature of different state laws can create frustration.

What are the different types of leave?

Paid family and medical leave allows workers time off to undergo a treatment or care for a family member or a new child.

Separately, more states and cities also are requiring paid sick time, which helps people deal with shorter-term illnesses like the flu. Nineteen states plus Washington, D.C., have laws requiring paid sick time, as do 17 cities and four counties, according to the non-profit National Partnership for Women and Families.

Many employers also offer paid sick time without a government mandate.

Laws requiring longer-term paid family and medical leave are less common. Thirteen states and D.C. require some version of it, according to the National Partnership.

Details of these laws can vary by state. Some, for example, allow employers to provide only partial pay for certain types of leave.

Some states or municipalities also have laws requiring specific types of paid time off. New York recently enacted a paid leave law for prenatal medical checkups. Some laws also give people time off to care for themselves or a family member dealing with domestic violence or sexual assault.

There is no federal law requiring paid leave. The Family and Medical Leave Act guarantees only unpaid time off. It also doesn't apply to a large chunk of the workforce, including employees of small businesses that are exempt.

This makes the U.S. a “major outlier” globally, according to Aleta Sprague of UCLA’s World Policy Analysis Center. She said that 95% of countries provide some kind of paid leave for personal health.

“And in most countries that are our economic peers, it's a substantial amount of leave,” she said.

What are the arguments for paid time off?

Advocates say providing paid sick time can reduce the spread of disease.

It also can improve production by cutting down on “presenteeism,” or people showing up for work sick and unable to focus on their jobs, said Jessica Mason, a senior policy analyst with the National Partnership.

Paid leave for longer-term illnesses can help people focus on care and recovery.

Jones said she was able to take every Friday off for weeks during treatment to get chemotherapy. That gave her the weekend to be a “couch zombie” and recover before returning to work.