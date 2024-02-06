ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It is a ritual that takes place every winter — federal and state wildlife managers use remote cameras, scat collection, radio telemetry devices and helicopters to count Mexican gray wolves that are roaming mountain ranges in parts of New Mexico and Arizona.

The predators that are captured during the annual survey are weighed and vaccinated, their blood is drawn and their radio collars are checked. It is all part of a decades-long effort to gauge the success of the work being done to return the endangered species to its historic range in the southwestern U.S. and in Mexico.

This year's count shows the recovery of Mexican wolves is inching forward.

The smallest subspecies of gray wolf in North America, Mexican wolves were listed as endangered in 1976, and a binational captive breeding program was started to guard against extinction. The reintroduction program has been the source of many legal battles over the years — with environmentalists seeking to get more captive wolves released into the wild and ranchers fighting to protect their way of life.

Here is a look at Mexican gray wolves by the numbers:

286

That is at least how many Mexican wolves there are in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. It's 11% more than the previous year, and it marks the ninth straight year that the population has grown. Reintroductions began in 1998 with the release of 11 captive-reared wolves in southeastern Arizona.

60

The minimum number of packs that were documented at the end of 2024, with more than half of those living in southwestern New Mexico. Wildlife managers define a pack as two or more wolves that stick to a home range.

26

That is how many breeding pairs are in the wild — 16 in New Mexico and 10 in Arizona.