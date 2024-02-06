All sections
January 25, 2025

More DEI fallout: Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has removed training courses with videos of its storied

TARA COPP, Associated Press
FILE - Tuskegee Airmen, from left, Audley Coulthurst of New York, William Johnson of Glen Cove, N.Y., Wilfred R. DeFour of New York, and Herbert C. Thorpe of Rome, N.Y., are honored by members of the New York Assembly upon their 75th Anniversary of the 332nd Fighter Group of the U.S. Army Air Corps during a recognition ceremony in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, June 16, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
FILE - Tuskegee Airmen, from left, Audley Coulthurst of New York, William Johnson of Glen Cove, N.Y., Wilfred R. DeFour of New York, and Herbert C. Thorpe of Rome, N.Y., are honored by members of the New York Assembly upon their 75th Anniversary of the 332nd Fighter Group of the U.S. Army Air Corps during a recognition ceremony in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, June 16, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jacqueline Cochran, director of Women Pilots for the Army Air Forces, talks to members of the Women Airforce Service Pilots before an AT10 plane at Camp Davis, N.C., Oct. 24, 1943. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Jacqueline Cochran, director of Women Pilots for the Army Air Forces, talks to members of the Women Airforce Service Pilots before an AT10 plane at Camp Davis, N.C., Oct. 24, 1943. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The Tuskegee Airmen Way street sign is briefly displayed in front of a 1943 North American T6 Texan aircraft used to train pilots during WWII, at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base, in Harrison Township, Mich., Feb. 27, 2018. The street-renaming event honored the heritage of the Tuskegee Airmen at Selfridge. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
FILE - The Tuskegee Airmen Way street sign is briefly displayed in front of a 1943 North American T6 Texan aircraft used to train pilots during WWII, at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base, in Harrison Township, Mich., Feb. 27, 2018. The street-renaming event honored the heritage of the Tuskegee Airmen at Selfridge. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actress Pauley Perrette, right, and Lt. Col. Bob Friend, a Tuskegee airman, stand onstage during the 2nd Annual Heroes Helping Heroes Benefit Concert at The House of Blues, Sept. 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Actress Pauley Perrette, right, and Lt. Col. Bob Friend, a Tuskegee airman, stand onstage during the 2nd Annual Heroes Helping Heroes Benefit Concert at The House of Blues, Sept. 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
FILE - Tuskegee airman Charles McGee salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks on as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - Tuskegee airman Charles McGee salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks on as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - William Thomas Fauntroy Jr., center, is honored during a PT-17 aircraft exchange ceremony to commemorate the Tuskegee Airmen in recognition of the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the U.S. military, July 26, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
FILE - William Thomas Fauntroy Jr., center, is honored during a PT-17 aircraft exchange ceremony to commemorate the Tuskegee Airmen in recognition of the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the U.S. military, July 26, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - William Thomas Fauntroy Jr. speaks to guests during a PT-17 aircraft exchange ceremony to commemorate the Tuskegee Airmen in recognition of the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the U.S. military, July 26, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)
FILE - William Thomas Fauntroy Jr. speaks to guests during a PT-17 aircraft exchange ceremony to commemorate the Tuskegee Airmen in recognition of the 75th anniversary of desegregation in the U.S. military, July 26, 2023, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A PT-19 Primary Trainer airplane rests in the hangar at the National WASP (U.S. Army's Women's Airforce Service Pilots) WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, May 12, 2016. WASPS were female pilots trained in Sweetwater during World War II to fly military aircraft in the United States and Canada. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File)
FILE - A PT-19 Primary Trainer airplane rests in the hangar at the National WASP (U.S. Army's Women's Airforce Service Pilots) WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas, May 12, 2016. WASPS were female pilots trained in Sweetwater during World War II to fly military aircraft in the United States and Canada. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has removed training courses with videos of its storied Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs — the female World War II pilots who were vital in ferrying warplanes for the military — to comply with the Trump administration's crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The videos were shown to Air Force troops as part of DEI courses they took during basic military training.

In a statement, the Air Force confirmed the courses with those videos had been removed and said it “will fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency and in alignment with national security objectives.”

The problem may not be with the historical videos themselves, but that they were used in Air Force basic military training DEI coursework. However, the lack of clearer guidance has sent the Air Force and other agencies scrambling to take the broadest approach to what content is removed to make sure they are in compliance.

The Tuskegee Airmen, known as the “Red Tails” were the nation's first Black military pilots who served in a segregated WWII unit and their all-Black 332nd Fighter Group had one of the lowest loss records of all the bomber escorts in the war.

They flew P-47 Thunderbolt, P-51 Mustang and other fighters to escort American bombers on dangerous missions over Germany. Before the fighter escorts began accompanying the slow and heavy U.S. bombers, losses were catastrophic due to getting dive-bombed by German aircraft.

President George W. Bush awarded the Tuskegee Airmen the Congressional Gold Medal in a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in 2007.

In 2020, in his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump announced he had promoted one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, Charles McGee, to brigadier general. McGee died in 2022 at age 102.

The WASPs contributed to World War II by learning to fly and ferry new bombers off the assembly lines to airfields where they were needed to ship off to war — freeing up male pilots to focus on combat missions overseas. They earned the right to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery just in the last decade.

The Air Force, like other branches, has recently tried to broaden the number of people they reach to consider military careers like aviation that historically have had few minority service members in their ranks.

___

