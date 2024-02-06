FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school has been indicted in connection with an alleged domestic incident last year.

The indictment handed down Monday charges Marcee Gray, 43, with exploiting an elderly person and other crimes in Ben Hill County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It appears unrelated to the school shootings at Apalachee High School, which occurred in a different Georgia county nearly 200 miles (320 kilometers) away.

Gray is the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who was charged with murder after surrendering to police at the high school on Sept. 4. Authorities say the boy brought an assault-style rifle to school in his backpack and opened fire during morning classes, killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others.

The indictment charging Marcee Gray stems from a domestic incident late last year, the Atlanta newspaper reported. It said a police incident report states Gray's 74-year-old mother told authorities Nov. 4 that Gray had taken her phone, taped her to a chair and left her for nearly a full day.