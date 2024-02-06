All sections
WorldDecember 8, 2024

‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally

The Walt Disney Co.'s animated film

LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
This image released by Disney shows the characters Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, left, and Chief Tui, voiced by Temuera Morrison, in a scene from "Moana 2." (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows the characters Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, left, and Chief Tui, voiced by Temuera Morrison, in a scene from "Moana 2." (Disney via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Disney shows the character Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, center, in a scene from "Moana 2." (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows the character Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, center, in a scene from "Moana 2." (Disney via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Walt Disney Co.'s animated film “Moana 2” remained at the top of the box office in its second weekend in theaters as it brought in another record haul.

The film added $52 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. That brings its domestic total to $300 million, surpassing the original, and its global tally to a staggering $600 million.

The amount set a record gross for a movie on the weekend following Thanksgiving weekend, unseating “Frozen II,” which earned $35.2 million in the same time frame in 2019. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation. Originally conceived as a Disney+ series, “Moana 2” has already broken into the top five highest grossing releases of the year. Its performance means Disney has three films in this year's top five, including “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.” The studio also has another big movie on the way before the year ends: Barry Jenkins' “Mufasa," out Dec. 20.

The weekend also showcased several new releases, including A24’s horror comedy “Y2K” and the Jude Law crime thriller “The Order.” But nothing was ever going to present significant competition to the enticing Thanksgiving leftovers, “Moana 2,” “Wicked” and “Gladiator II.”

Second place at the box office was occupied by “Wicked,” which added $34.9 million, bringing its domestic total to $320.5 million in three weeks. Globally, the musical adaptation released by Universal is at $455.6 million. “Gladiator II” followed in third place with $12.5 million, while “Red One” came in fourth with $7 million.

The newcomers struggled to make an impact. Even the 10th anniversary rerelease of Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” which played in only 165 theaters, did better than “Y2K” ($2.1 million) and “The Order” ($888,000) combined. Paramount reported that the science fiction epic starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway brought in an estimated $4.4 million. IMAX also noted that all the 70mm IMAX presentations of “Interstellar” were sold out through the weekend.

“I was thrilled so many moviegoers took advantage of the original IMAX experience of ‘Interstellar’ this weekend," Nolan said in a statement.

Next weekend theaters are in for another influx of bigger movies, with both Sony's comic book film “Kraven the Hunter” and the animated “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” opening in wide release. Awards contenders “Nickel Boys” and “September 5” will also open in a limited number of theaters.

