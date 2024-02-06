All sections
WorldNovember 13, 2024

MMA star Conor McGregor says sexual assault claim is 'full blown lie among many lies'

DUBLIN (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor testified Wednesday that he had consensual sex with a woman

AP News, Associated Press
Conor McGregor outside High Court in Dublin, Ireland Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
Conor McGregor outside High Court in Dublin, Ireland Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
Conor McGregor leaves High Court in Dublin, Ireland Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
Conor McGregor leaves High Court in Dublin, Ireland Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Conor McGregor outside High Court in Dublin, Ireland Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)
Conor McGregor outside High Court in Dublin, Ireland Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBLIN (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor testified Wednesday that he had consensual sex with a woman suing him for sexual assault and said she fabricated her story.

“Everything is a lie,” McGregor said in the High Court in Dublin. “It is a full blown lie among many lies.”

The alleged victim said McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in a penthouse at a Dublin hotel on Dec. 9, 2018.

The woman testified last week that she was heavily bruised and suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after McGregor pinned her to a bed, put her in a headlock and threatened to kill her during their encounter after partying.

Police investigated but didn't bring charges against McGregor.

The defense said the woman never told investigators McGregor threatened her life. They showed surveillance video in court that they said appeared to show the woman kiss McGregor's arm and hug him after they left the hotel room.

McGregor denied the woman's testimony that while she was in a headlock he said “now you know how I felt in the octagon,” referring to the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring surrounded by chain-link fencing.

“How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings," McGregor said.

McGregor said he didn't force the woman to do anything against her will and that while the sex was vigorous, it wasn't rough.

He called her claims a fantasy and said her bruises were from taking a swan dive into a bath while they were partying.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

